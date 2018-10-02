Log in
Norwegian Air Shuttle : offers repatriation fares to those affected by Primera bankruptcy

10/02/2018 | 02:42pm CEST
  • Norwegian makes repatriation fares available for Primera passengers travelling long haul between London and New York JFK, Paris and Newark/JFK/Boston
  • Short Haul repatriation fares are also available between Copenhagen and Chania in Greece/Malaga/Gran Canaria/Palma De Mallorca
  • Repatriation fares on selected routes available for travel until 14th October

In light of the recent announcement that Primera has ceased operations with immediate effect and filed for bankruptcy Norwegian has issued repatriation fares for affected passengers.

Repatriation fares are available on the following routes:

London Gatwick and New York JFK

Paris and Newark, New York JFK and Boston

Copenhagen and Chania in Greece, Malaga, Gran Canaria and Palma De Mallorca

Passengers can book these reduced fares, representing a discount of 50 per cent compared to the standard net economy fare excluding taxes, for travel up to 14th October 2018 subject to availability.

To avail of these repatriation fares passengers must call the Norwegian dedicated hotline on +47 210 16771, proof of a Primera booking or ticket must be provided at the time of booking and documented evidence will be required at check in.

Disclaimer

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 12:41:15 UTC
