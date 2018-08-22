Log in
Norwegian Air Shuttle    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE (NAS)
08/22 11:33:20 am
264.55 NOK   +2.54%
Norwegian - On Air episode #8: Slots

08/22/2018 | 10:32am CEST

You voted for slots to be the topic of the next episode of our podcast, Norwegian - On Air. And here it is!

The airport slots Norwegian holds has a big impact on our passengers and for the company. Airport slots have been sought-after since the 1960s, when airports began to fill up. How is the system for allocating slots at constrained airports? According to the trade body, International Air Transport Association's (IATA) 'slot allocation guidelines', the slots from last season can be kept as long as it has been used at least 80% of the designated time. How is this practiced and how can delays impact whether an airline can hold on to their slots or not? What is really the value of a slot at a constrained airport like Paris, LGW or JFK?

And most importantly: How does Norwegian work to shape future policy for slots allocation to make sure competition stays fair?

In the latest episode, Head of Strategic Capacity and Slot Policy, Sebastian Pellisier, provides the answers to these questions and many more.

Disclaimer

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 08:31:05 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 41 525 M
EBIT 2018 -1 629 M
Net income 2018 215 M
Debt 2018 37 465 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 1 166,89
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 11 723 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 266  NOK
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Kjos Chief Executive Officer
Bjørn Halvor Kise Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE46.59%1 396
DELTA AIR LINES2.54%38 473
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC27.09%22 356
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.98%17 844
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP7.99%17 710
AIR CHINA LTD.-38.47%14 507
