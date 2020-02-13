Log in
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Norwegian Air Shuttle : Disclosure of large shareholding – HBK Holding AS

02/13/2020 | 10:47am EST
Disclosure of large shareholding - HBK Holding AS
HBK Holding AS (HBK) has today, 13 February 2020, entered into an agreement on a total return swap (the TRS Agreement) with Danske Bank, Norwegian Branch, covering 5 million shares in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS). The TRS Agreement will be completed immediately, has a duration of 3 months from today and expires on 13 May 2020. HBK will after completion of the TRS Agreement hold a total of 19,600,578 shares in NAS, corresponding to 11.98% of the shares in the company, including shares lent to other parties.

Disclaimer

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 15:46:06 UTC
Latest news on NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
10:47aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Disclosure of large shareholding – HBK Holding AS
PU
10:43aDANSKE BANK A/S : Disclosure of large shareholding - HBK Holding AS
AQ
02:22aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : doubles 2019 underlying operating result before ownershi..
PU
01:01aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : reports fourth quarter 2019 results
AQ
02/10Second Spanish airline applies to fly domestically in Brazil
RE
02/06Norwegian Air's shares jump as turnaround takes off
RE
02/06NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures January 2020
AQ
02/04NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : calls off additional share sale
RE
02/04NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Cancellation of subsequent repair offering
AQ
01/22Airbus hits record highs, 737 MAX buyers fall on latest Boeing news
RE
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 43 482 M
EBIT 2019 1 115 M
Net income 2019 -1 209 M
Debt 2019 59 271 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,69x
P/E ratio 2020 -55,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 6 884 M
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,50  NOK
Last Close Price 42,09  NOK
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Schram Chief Executive Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA3.84%747
DELTA AIR LINES INC.1.69%38 319
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-6.69%20 800
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.69%18 676
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA2.37%16 480
AIR CHINA LIMITED-14.13%15 551
