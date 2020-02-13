Norwegian Air Shuttle : Disclosure of large shareholding – HBK Holding AS

HBK Holding AS (HBK) has today, 13 February 2020, entered into an agreement on a total return swap (the TRS Agreement) with Danske Bank, Norwegian Branch, covering 5 million shares in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS). The TRS Agreement will be completed immediately, has a duration of 3 months from today and expires on 13 May 2020. HBK will after completion of the TRS Agreement hold a total of 19,600,578 shares in NAS, corresponding to 11.98% of the shares in the company, including shares lent to other parties.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 15:46:06 UTC