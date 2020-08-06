Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norwegian Air Shuttle : July traffic down 90% year on year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 02:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Norwegian Air Sweden Boeing 737-800 plane SE-RRJ approaches Riga International Airport in Riga

Norwegian Air's July passenger volume fell by 90.4% from a year earlier as most of its fleet remained grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Thursday.

It flew 356,093 passengers during the month compared to 3.71 million in July 2019.

"Although customer demand has increased compared to the almost non-existent levels in April, May and June, the market situation remains challenging," Norwegian said in a statement.

The budget carrier used 20 of its aircraft in July, up from eight in June, but more than 100 jetliners are still parked amid a sharp fall in global travel.

It won backing in May from owners and creditors for a financial restructuring and aims to rebuild operations, albeit on a smaller scale than before the pandemic.

"Norwegian will continue to evaluate demand, travel advice and infection control measures while adjusting its network accordingly," it said.

Initially limiting its operations during COVID-19 to domestic flights in Norway, the airline now flies more widely in Europe while its transatlantic business is on hold.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
02:33aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : July traffic down 90% year on year
RE
02:13aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional conversion of lease debt to equit..
AQ
02:05aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : July traffic down 90% yr/yr
RE
02:00aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic Figures for July 2020
AQ
08/03NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional conversion of convertible bonds -..
AQ
07/31NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Disclosure of large shareholdings
AQ
07/26At Boeing and Airbus, Finished Airplanes Pile Up
DJ
07/26At Boeing and Airbus, Finished Airplanes Pile Up
DJ
07/22NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Notification of large shareholding
AQ
07/21NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Nas) - disclosure of large shareholdings
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 896 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
Net income 2020 -6 443 M -720 M -720 M
Net Debt 2020 53 499 M 5 979 M 5 979 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 153 M 801 M 799 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 9 389
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,73 NOK
Last Close Price 2,01 NOK
Spread / Highest target 648%
Spread / Average Target 136%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Schram Chief Executive Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-94.69%801
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-54.74%16 307
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.06%14 254
AIR CHINA LIMITED-37.80%12 958
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-30.34%10 706
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-61.71%9 396
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group