MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norwegian Air Shuttle : March traffic tumbles 60% amid virus lockdown

04/06/2020 | 02:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air plane refuels at Oslo Gardermoen airport

Norwegian Air's passenger volume fell by 60% year-on-year in March as the company gradually grounded its fleet amid global efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A pioneer in low-fare transatlantic air travel, the carrier's rapid expansion has left it heavily in debt. It has repeatedly raised cash from shareholders in order to stay in business and its Oslo-listed shares have plunged 78% so far this year.

"The company experienced a dramatic drop in demand following government-imposed travel restrictions and a general travel decline," the budget carrier said of its March numbers.

Norwegian has said it will cancel 85% of its flights and furlough 90% of staff while seeking financial aid from Norway's government.

The company last month also said it would start talks with creditors on postponing payments in order to qualify for a government rescue package requiring, among other things, that debt repayments must be put on hold for the time being.

"We will provide further financial and business updates to the Oslo Bourse when it is appropriate to do so," Chief Executive Jacob Schram said in a statement on Monday.

Before the outbreak in Europe of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Norwegian had set a goal of returning to profit this year after three years of losses.

That goal was scrapped early last month however, and Schram on March 13 said the company needed access to cash liquidity "within weeks, not months."

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty, Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA -5.40% 8.3 Delayed Quote.-78.01%
SAS AB (PUBL) -1.18% 8.78 Delayed Quote.-42.50%
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 43 405 M
EBIT 2019 904 M
Net income 2019 -1 304 M
Debt 2019 59 802 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,92x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
EV / Sales2019 1,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
Capitalization 1 435 M
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 9,97  NOK
Last Close Price 8,77  NOK
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Schram Chief Executive Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-78.01%142
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.56%18 188
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.77%12 101
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-41.30%10 956
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.30%10 478
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%8 303
