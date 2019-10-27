Norwegian Air Shuttle : The first flight from Gdansk to Bergen has taken off

Norwegian has expanded its Eastern European network with the addition of a new non-stop service between Gdansk and Bergen, Norway. The first flight has now taken off from Gdańsk Lech Wałęsa Airport.

Passengers in Gdansk can now explore the Norwegian city of Bergen this winter with fares as low as 49 PLN one way. The route will operate twice a week all year round, on Thursdays and Sundays.

'Norwegian's new flight to Bergen from Gdansk will allow passengers in Poland to take advantage of our affordable fares while enjoying our award-winning, service complimentary WiFi and one of the newest and most environmentally friendly fleets in the world,' said Magnus Thome Maursund, SVP commercial Short Haul at Norwegian.

'We are very glad that Norwegian is opening another connection from Gdansk - this time to Bergen. The Scandinavian countries are very interesting both for passengers travelling from Gdansk for business purposes and for tourists,' said Tomasz Kloskowski, Chairman of the Board of Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport.

As the Gateway to the Fjords of Norway, a UNESCO World Heritage City and a European City of Culture, the Bergen region combines nature, culture and urban life all in one place. Visitors can enjoy a trip to the fjords and the spectacular landscape views, before enjoying the history and culture of Bergen.

Norwegian has also increased frequencies between Kraków and Oslo, as well as Szczecin and Oslo, starting in late October.

'We see an increasing demand for flights between Scandinavia and Eastern Europe from both Scandinavians and Eastern Europeans. We look forward to welcoming returning and new customers onboard,' said Thome Maursund.

Norwegian's routes from Poland:

Gdansk (GDN) to Bergen (BGO), Norway.

Gdansk (GDN) to Oslo (OSL), Norway.

Warszawa (WAW) to Oslo (OSL), Norway.

Warszawa (WAW) to Malaga (AGP), Norway (summer route).

Szczecin (SZZ) to Oslo (OSL), Norway (winter route).

Kraków (KRK) to Oslo (OSL), Norway.

Kraków (KRK) to Stavanger (SVG), Norway.

Kraków (KRK) to Bergen (BGO), Norway (winter route).

Kraków (KRK) to Trondheim (TRD), Norway (winter route).

Kraków (KRK) to Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark.

Krakow (KRK) to Stockholm (ARN), Sweden.

Krakow (KRK) to Helsinki (HEL), Finland.

