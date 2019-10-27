Log in
Norwegian Air Shuttle : The first flight from Gdansk to Bergen has taken off

10/27/2019 | 08:12am EDT

Norwegian has expanded its Eastern European network with the addition of a new non-stop service between Gdansk and Bergen, Norway. The first flight has now taken off from Gdańsk Lech Wałęsa Airport.

Passengers in Gdansk can now explore the Norwegian city of Bergen this winter with fares as low as 49 PLN one way. The route will operate twice a week all year round, on Thursdays and Sundays.

'Norwegian's new flight to Bergen from Gdansk will allow passengers in Poland to take advantage of our affordable fares while enjoying our award-winning, service complimentary WiFi and one of the newest and most environmentally friendly fleets in the world,' said Magnus Thome Maursund, SVP commercial Short Haul at Norwegian.

'We are very glad that Norwegian is opening another connection from Gdansk - this time to Bergen. The Scandinavian countries are very interesting both for passengers travelling from Gdansk for business purposes and for tourists,' said Tomasz Kloskowski, Chairman of the Board of Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport.

As the Gateway to the Fjords of Norway, a UNESCO World Heritage City and a European City of Culture, the Bergen region combines nature, culture and urban life all in one place. Visitors can enjoy a trip to the fjords and the spectacular landscape views, before enjoying the history and culture of Bergen.

Norwegian has also increased frequencies between Kraków and Oslo, as well as Szczecin and Oslo, starting in late October.

'We see an increasing demand for flights between Scandinavia and Eastern Europe from both Scandinavians and Eastern Europeans. We look forward to welcoming returning and new customers onboard,' said Thome Maursund.

Norwegian's routes from Poland:

  • Gdansk (GDN) to Bergen (BGO), Norway.
  • Gdansk (GDN) to Oslo (OSL), Norway.
  • Warszawa (WAW) to Oslo (OSL), Norway.
  • Warszawa (WAW) to Malaga (AGP), Norway (summer route).
  • Szczecin (SZZ) to Oslo (OSL), Norway (winter route).
  • Kraków (KRK) to Oslo (OSL), Norway.
  • Kraków (KRK) to Stavanger (SVG), Norway.
  • Kraków (KRK) to Bergen (BGO), Norway (winter route).
  • Kraków (KRK) to Trondheim (TRD), Norway (winter route).
  • Kraków (KRK) to Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark.
  • Krakow (KRK) to Stockholm (ARN), Sweden.
  • Krakow (KRK) to Helsinki (HEL), Finland.

To book your flight, visit www.norwegian.com.

Norwegian is a listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is the world's fifth largest low-cost airline operating 500 routes to 150 destinations in Europe, North Africa, Middle East, Thailand, Caribbean, the U.S and South America. In 2018, Norwegian carried around 37 million passengers. Norwegian has almost 11,000 employees and a modern, more environmentally friendly fleet of more than 170 aircraft with an average age of 3.8 years. Norwegian has been voted 'Europe's best low-cost carrier' by passengers for six consecutive years from 2013-2018, along with being awarded the 'World's best low-cost long-haul airline' for five consecutive years from 2015-2019 at SkyTrax World Airline Awards. The company has been named the most fuel-efficient airline on transatlantic routes for the second time by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

For more information, visit www.norwegian.com

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 12:11:03 UTC
