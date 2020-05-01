Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norwegian Air Shuttle : bondholders reject debt plan in setback for survival hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 12:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport

By Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik

Norwegian Air's bondholders have turned down a proposed debt-to-equity swap, casting doubt on a plan that is vital to help the indebted airline survive the COVID-19 pandemic, although talks will still continue.

The carrier may run out of cash by mid-May unless its plan is approved by creditors and shareholders. It involves swapping up to $1.2 billion of debt into equity and hands over most of the ownership of the company to lessors and bondholders.

Holders of three of the company's four bonds gave sufficient support to approve the plan, but support among holders of the fourth bond fell short of the minimum requirement, Norwegian Air said on Friday.

In all, 62% of holders of that fourth bond, the NAS07, voted in favour, less than the 67% required. A new vote among bondholders will be scheduled for May 18, the airline said.

"Our dialogue with the bondholders continues with the clear goal of reaching a solution. Unfortunately, we were not able to reach an agreement within the deadline," CEO Jacob Schram said.

"However, the discussion is continuing through the weekend to find a solution."

Bondholders were set to start a meeting at 1400 GMT on Thursday to vote on the airline's debt-to-equity plan, the first major test of its rescue efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But the airline sent a revised offer at 1359 GMT, calling it final, and pushed back the deadline to accept to 2100 GMT.

RAPID GROWTH

Norwegian Air grew rapidly in the last decade to become Europe's third-largest low-cost airline and the biggest foreign carrier serving New York and other major U.S. cities, but it also accumulated debt and liabilities of nearly $8 billion.

Before the new coronavirus outbreak all but shut down air traffic due to government-imposed travel restrictions, the airline had taken steps to cut costs and routes, aiming to make a full-year profit for the first time in four years.

(Graphic: Norwegian market value wiped out - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dgkvlgdwopb/norwegian%20market.PNG)

If the debt-to-equity plan is successful, it would allow the carrier to tap government guarantees of up to 2.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($261 million), which hinge on a reduction in its ratio of debt to equity, on top of 300 million crowns it has already received.

Norwegian Air warned on April 27 that an alternative route for the airline, of bankruptcy proceedings in Norway, would destroy much of the value left in the company and leave most creditors unlikely recover much of their claims.

SHARE ISSUE

Among other things, Norwegian Air proposed in its revised offer to give bondholders the right to receive preferred allocations should it launch a public equity offering, and a shortened lock-up time before any shares received in the conversion can be sold.

It said it had received "strong support" from lessors, another crucial step to ensure the airline's survival, for a conversion to equity of $550 million that would satisfy the conditions set out in the proposal to the bondholders.

The airline said it would go ahead with an extraordinary general meeting on Monday.

It said it would decide on Monday the timeline for the launch of a share issue, which will end on May 18. The airline has said it plans to raise 400 million crowns.

Currently Norwegian Air is only paying invoices vital to maintaining minimum operations, such as salaries for staff still employed and critical IT infrastructure. It has put payments for ground handling, debt and leases on hold.

(Graphic: Norwegian Air stock has cratered - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/bdwpkredyvm/norwegian%202.PNG)

(Additional reporting by Victoria Klesty and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Clarke, Mark Potter and Pravin Char)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
12:49pNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : bondholders reject debt plan in setback for survival hop..
RE
11:02aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Results from the bondholders' meetings
AQ
10:09aEuropean Airlines Warn of Up to 30,000 Job Losses Amid Virus Crisis
DJ
03:33aTIMELINE : Norwegian Air's battle for survival
RE
04/30NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - revised offer to bondholders
AQ
04/29Finnair plans to raise 500 million euros after losses widen
RE
04/28NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : slightly amends terms of conversion plan after talks wit..
RE
04/28Airline SAS cuts up to 5,000 jobs due to pandemic
RE
04/28NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Revised offer to bondholders
AQ
04/27Airlines get selective boost from coronavirus bailouts
RE
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 43 405 M
EBIT 2019 904 M
Net income 2019 -1 304 M
Debt 2019 59 802 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,54x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,49x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 837 M
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,86  NOK
Last Close Price 5,12  NOK
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target -5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Schram Chief Executive Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-86.44%82
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-55.69%16 459
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%13 504
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.91%12 318
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%9 104
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group