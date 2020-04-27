Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norwegian Air Shuttle : could soon run out of cash unless debt plan approved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 03:57am EDT

Norwegian Air could run out of cash by mid-May unless its proposed financial rescue plan is approved by creditors and shareholders, the budget carrier warned on Monday.

If approved by bondholders, leasing companies and shareholders, the plan may help Norwegian survive the coronavirus outbreak, which has grounded 95% of its fleet, leaving just 7 aircraft in operation.

But the planned debt-to-equity swap will hand majority ownership of 53.1% to the company's lessors, while bondholders would own 41.7%, leaving current shareholders with just 5.2%, it said.

The move would allow Norwegian to tap government guarantees of 2.7 billion crowns ($255 million), which are dependent on the company reducing its ratio of debt to equity, and which would come on top of 300 million crowns it has already received.

It is "critical to get access to the state aid package by mid-May before the company runs out of cash," Norwegian said in a presentation to investors.

Rapid growth has made Norwegian Europe's third-largest low-cost airline and the biggest foreign carrier serving New York and other major U.S. cities, but with the expansion came debts and liabilities of close to $8 billion by the end of 2019.

Last week, the company reported that four Swedish and Danish subsidiaries had filed for bankruptcy and that it had ended staffing contracts in Europe and the United States, putting some 4,700 jobs at risk.

Norwegian's shares opened 8% lower on Monday and are down 86% year-to-date.

The company aims to gradually emerge from the COVID-19 crisis with both a short-haul and long-haul network in place, and is targeting a return to normal operations in 2022, it said.

The plan requires backing from bondholders in each of four separate votes planned for April 30, from shareholders in an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for May 4, and from leasing firms.

It maintained plans to raise up to 400 million crowns in cash from owners.

(Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
04:03aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : could soon run out of cash unless debt plan approved
RE
03:57aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : could soon run out of cash unless debt plan approved
RE
02:17aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Notice to shareholders planning on attending..
AQ
02:06aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : announces the details of the restructuring plan and ..
AQ
04/24NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Norway approves new law that could help rescue Norwegian..
RE
04/22EXPLAINER : Why Norwegian Air matters to Norway
RE
04/20NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : says 4,700 jobs at risk after unit bankruptcies, contrac..
RE
04/20NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : pilot and cabin crew companies in Sweden and Denmark fil..
AQ
04/17NORWEGIAN AIR TO OVERHAUL ITS STRATE : bondholder
RE
04/14NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival hinges on creditors
RE
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 43 405 M
EBIT 2019 904 M
Net income 2019 -1 304 M
Debt 2019 59 802 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,61x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,56x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 949 M
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,86  NOK
Last Close Price 5,80  NOK
Spread / Highest target 159%
Spread / Average Target -16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Schram Chief Executive Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-84.64%89
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.68%14 236
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.37%12 732
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-35.61%11 241
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-3.02%9 124
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-1.90%8 604
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group