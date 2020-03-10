Log in
Norwegian Air Shuttle : halts flights to Italy because of coronavirus

03/10/2020 | 03:26am EDT
A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport

Norwegian Air has temporarily halted flights to and from Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak, the budget carrier said on Tuesday, adding to the company's financial woes.

The whole of Italy has been placed under lockdown until next month in an attempt to beat the spread of the virus, the government announced on Monday.

"Due to quarantine restrictions that were recently imposed across Italy, Norwegian has decided to temporarily halt its flights," the airline said.

A flight from New York to Rome was cancelled on Monday, Norwegian said, while flights between Oslo and Rome will similarly be scrapped on Tuesday.

The cancellations add to an already difficult financial situation at Norwegian, which last week scrapped its 2020 outlook and has lost 70% of its market value this year.

Britain's Flybe collapsed on March 5 as booking faltered amid the virus outbreak, and a further shakeout in the industry is seen as likely, industry experts have warned.

A pioneer in low-cost transatlantic travel, Norwegian in recent years launched flights from the Italian capital to major U.S. cities such as Los Angeles and Boston, as well as New York.

On March 5, as the coronavirus outbreak escalated, the company said it would cancel 22 flights between Europe and the United States from March 28 to May 5.

Norwegian last week also cancelled flights to and from the worst affected areas of northern Italy.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jason Neely)

Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 39 484 M
EBIT 2020 2 147 M
Net income 2020 -262 M
Debt 2020 60 837 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,27x
P/E ratio 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
EV / Sales2021 1,42x
Capitalization 1 806 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Schram Chief Executive Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-67.58%190
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-25.58%29 255
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.80%14 725
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.45%14 062
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-46.90%12 918
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.47%11 703
