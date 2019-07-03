Norwegian Air Shuttle : launches 75,000 seats from Edinburgh to Scandinavia this winter with fares from £45

Award-winning airline, Norwegian today launches more than 75,000 seats between Edinburgh and Europe this winter. Scottish consumers can now book affordable flights to Scandinavia and convenient onward connections to almost 50 destinations in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East from £45.60 one way at www.norwegian.com/uk.

Europe's third largest low-cost airline, Norwegian operates nonstop flights from Edinburgh Airport to the Scandinavian capitals, Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen. Norwegian is the only airline serving Edinburgh with free Wi-Fi on all flights which includes live TV and newly launched gate-to-gate Wi-Fi that keeps customers connected from the moment they step on board to the moment they leave the aircraft.

Today, holidaymakers seeking a Scandinavian winter wonderland can now choose from daily flights to Oslo from £48.10, twice weekly flights to Stockholm from £45.60 and twice weekly services to the Danish capital, Copenhagen from £49.20 onboard modern aircraft with free Wi-Fi.

Oslo and Stockholm unlock more than 40 destinations to Scotland while flying via Copenhagen also offers the possibility of travelling to Dubai from £139.50 one way this winter.

Magnus Maursund, SVP Short-Haul commercial at Norwegian said:'With affordable fares to Scandinavia and beyond this winter, we are giving a clear sign to Scottish consumers that we remain committed to offering a range of high-quality flights at great value.

'Our customers can now enjoy free gate-to-gate Wi-Fi from Edinburgh to Scandinavia and have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of our wider network and convenient schedules to connect onward to destinations across Europe and as far as the Middle East.'

Jonathan Rayner, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport said: 'Scandinavia offers some fantastic scenery, history and culture, a trait it shares with Edinburgh and Scotland, so it's great to continue working with Norwegian to offer that variety of destination. Choice is one of our key priorities at Scotland's busiest airport and passengers will have a great time choosing to explore the cities of Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen.'

The newly released flights are available for travel during Norwegian's winter schedule which operates from 27 October 2019 - 28 March 2020.

Norwegian's network at Edinburgh is designed to give more passengers access to Norway, Sweden and Denmark with 11 weekly flights this winter. Customers can also seamlessly connect on to other flights from its Scandinavian hubs.

Norwegian carries more than 5.8 million UK passengers each year to around 30 global destinations. The average age of Norwegian's fleet is 3.8 years which is one of the youngest and most environmentally friendly aircraft fleets in the world.

Notes to editors

Fares are one-way per person, incl. taxes and charges, subject to availability

Travel period is from 27 October 2019 - 28 March 2020

Flight schedule - all times local

Oslo (OSL) - daily

-Monday to Saturday

oOutbound - DY1641 departs Edinburgh 12:55 arrives Oslo 15:40

oInbound - DY1640 departs Oslo 11:25 arrives Edinburgh 12:15

-Sunday

oOutbound - DY1641 departs Edinburgh 21:10 arrives Oslo 23:55

oInbound - DY1640 departs Oslo 19:50 arrives Edinburgh 20:40

Stockholm (ARN) - 2x weekly

-Monday and Friday

oOutbound - DY4464 departs Edinburgh 11:40 arrives Stockholm 14:55

oInbound - DY4463 departs Stockholm 09:45 arrives Edinburgh 11:00

Copenhagen (CPH) - 2x weekly