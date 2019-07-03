Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Norwegian Air Shuttle : launches 75,000 seats from Edinburgh to Scandinavia this winter with fares from £45

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 05:38am EDT

Award-winning airline, Norwegian today launches more than 75,000 seats between Edinburgh and Europe this winter. Scottish consumers can now book affordable flights to Scandinavia and convenient onward connections to almost 50 destinations in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East from £45.60 one way at www.norwegian.com/uk.

Europe's third largest low-cost airline, Norwegian operates nonstop flights from Edinburgh Airport to the Scandinavian capitals, Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen. Norwegian is the only airline serving Edinburgh with free Wi-Fi on all flights which includes live TV and newly launched gate-to-gate Wi-Fi that keeps customers connected from the moment they step on board to the moment they leave the aircraft.

Today, holidaymakers seeking a Scandinavian winter wonderland can now choose from daily flights to Oslo from £48.10, twice weekly flights to Stockholm from £45.60 and twice weekly services to the Danish capital, Copenhagen from £49.20 onboard modern aircraft with free Wi-Fi.

Oslo and Stockholm unlock more than 40 destinations to Scotland while flying via Copenhagen also offers the possibility of travelling to Dubai from £139.50 one way this winter.

Magnus Maursund, SVP Short-Haul commercial at Norwegian said:'With affordable fares to Scandinavia and beyond this winter, we are giving a clear sign to Scottish consumers that we remain committed to offering a range of high-quality flights at great value.

'Our customers can now enjoy free gate-to-gate Wi-Fi from Edinburgh to Scandinavia and have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of our wider network and convenient schedules to connect onward to destinations across Europe and as far as the Middle East.'

Jonathan Rayner, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport said: 'Scandinavia offers some fantastic scenery, history and culture, a trait it shares with Edinburgh and Scotland, so it's great to continue working with Norwegian to offer that variety of destination. Choice is one of our key priorities at Scotland's busiest airport and passengers will have a great time choosing to explore the cities of Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen.'

The newly released flights are available for travel during Norwegian's winter schedule which operates from 27 October 2019 - 28 March 2020.

Norwegian's network at Edinburgh is designed to give more passengers access to Norway, Sweden and Denmark with 11 weekly flights this winter. Customers can also seamlessly connect on to other flights from its Scandinavian hubs.

Norwegian carries more than 5.8 million UK passengers each year to around 30 global destinations. The average age of Norwegian's fleet is 3.8 years which is one of the youngest and most environmentally friendly aircraft fleets in the world.

Notes to editors

  • Fares are one-way per person, incl. taxes and charges, subject to availability
  • Travel period is from 27 October 2019 - 28 March 2020

Flight schedule - all times local

Oslo (OSL) - daily

  • -Monday to Saturday
  • oOutbound - DY1641 departs Edinburgh 12:55 arrives Oslo 15:40
  • oInbound - DY1640 departs Oslo 11:25 arrives Edinburgh 12:15
  • -Sunday
  • oOutbound - DY1641 departs Edinburgh 21:10 arrives Oslo 23:55
  • oInbound - DY1640 departs Oslo 19:50 arrives Edinburgh 20:40

Stockholm (ARN) - 2x weekly

  • -Monday and Friday
  • oOutbound - DY4464 departs Edinburgh 11:40 arrives Stockholm 14:55
  • oInbound - DY4463 departs Stockholm 09:45 arrives Edinburgh 11:00

Copenhagen (CPH) - 2x weekly

  • -Monday
  • oOutbound - D83503 departs Edinburgh 19:20 arrives Copenhagen 22:05
  • oInbound - D83502 departs Copenhagen 11:55 arrives Edinburgh 12:45
  • -Friday
  • oOutbound - D83503 departs Edinburgh 13:25 arrives Copenhagen 16:10
  • oInbound - D83502 departs Copenhagen 17:50 arrives Edinburgh 18:40

Disclaimer

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 09:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
05:38aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : launches 75,000 seats from Edinburgh to Scandinavia this..
PU
06/26NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Holidays has relaunched to give customers an even better..
PU
06/24NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : begins release of sizzling hot fares to the USA for Summ..
PU
06/20NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : improves customer experience by introducing gate to gate..
PU
06/19American Airlines Orders 50 of Airbus's New Jetliner
DJ
06/19NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : announces new route from Manchester to Bergen
PU
06/19Frontier Airlines Mulls Using Airbus A321XLR for Trans-Atlantic Service
DJ
06/18NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : is named ‘World's Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline'..
PU
06/14Norwegian Air expects Boeing 737 MAX fleet to remain grounded until end of Au..
RE
06/14JetBlue CEO Urges Boeing to Proceed With New Midsize Plane
DJ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 44 689 M
EBIT 2019 1 406 M
Net income 2019 -855 M
Debt 2019 70 932 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -2,82x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,89x
EV / Sales2019 1,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 4 829 M
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 50,1  NOK
Last Close Price 35,4  NOK
Spread / Highest target 182%
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -71,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Kjos Chief Executive Officer
Bjørn Halvor Kise Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-64.48%564
DELTA AIR LINES INC.17.31%37 832
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC6.14%23 274
AIR CHINA LTD.29.06%18 941
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.91%12 880
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY18.22%12 409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About