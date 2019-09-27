Log in
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle : loyalty programme reaches 10 million members – three new members every minute

09/27/2019 | 02:14am EDT

Norwegian's loyalty programme, Norwegian Reward, has reached 10 million members. So far in 2019, more than three new members signed up to the loyalty programme every minute.

Norwegian has reached a new milestone for its fast-growing loyalty programme as Norwegian Reward has attracted 10 million members world-wide. Roughly 5000 members joins the programme every day. Norwegian Reward's expansion in the US, Spain and the UK has contributed to the rapid growth.

'Reaching 10 million members is a milestone. We are particularly pleased that we are growing so rapidly in the US, which is becoming an increasingly important market for us. Loyal customers are crucial to Norwegian Reward, and Norwegian. We will continue to expand and introduce new partners and make it even easier for our members to earn CashPoints,' said Managing Director of Norwegian Reward, Brede Huser.

The loyalty programme has been awarded nine prestigious accolades since its launch in 2007, including 'Program of the Year Europe & Africa' at the Freddie Awards for three consecutive years.

Members earn CashPoints when booking Norwegian flights and through external partners, for instance when booking hotel rooms, car rental or airport lounges. Combined, Norwegian Reward's members have now earned enough CashPoints to buy two million flights between London and New York, half of which have been earned through the loyalty program's many partners.

Members can then use their CashPoints as full or partial payment on all Norwegian flights, or any other Norwegian product they prefer. They can also earn an extra benefit or 'Reward' after every sixth flight which can be used an unlimited amount of times within 12 months. These 'Rewards' include free seat reservation, free baggage, free Fast Track and a CashPoint boost. Since the launch of 'Rewards' in 2016, about one million members have obtained at least one Reward.

Passengers can join Norwegian Reward for free now by visiting norwegianreward.com.

Norwegian is a listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is the world's fifth largest low-cost airline operating 500 routes to 150 destinations in Europe, North Africa, Middle East, Thailand, Caribbean, the U.S and South America. In 2018, Norwegian carried around 37 million passengers. Norwegian has almost 11,000 employees and a modern, more environmentally friendly fleet of more than 170 aircraft with an average age of 3.8 years. Norwegian has been voted 'Europe's best low-cost carrier' by passengers for six consecutive years from 2013-2018, along with being awarded the 'World's best low-cost long-haul airline' for five consecutive years from 2015-2019 at SkyTrax World Airline Awards. The company has been named the most fuel-efficient airline on transatlantic routes for the second time by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

For more information, visit www.norwegian.com

Disclaimer

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 06:12:03 UTC
