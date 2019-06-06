Log in
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
Norwegian Air Shuttle : reports improved unit revenue and on-time performance in May

0
06/06/2019

Norwegian carried almost 3.4 million passengers in May. The company's on-time performance improved for the ninth consecutive month.

A total of 3,362,413 passengers chose to fly with Norwegian in May; 59,047 less than the same month previous year. The total traffic (RPK) increased by four percent, while the capacity growth (ASK) was four percent. The load factor was 86.1 percent, down 0.4 percentage points.

'With 18 Boeing 737 MAX grounded, we carried fewer passengers in May compared to the same month last year. However, our customers travel longer distances and we see a higher unit revenue. Following a period of significant expansion and investments, the figures show that our growth is slowing down, in line with our strategy of moving from growth to profitability. I'm also pleased to see that our on-time performance continues to improve,' says CEO of Norwegian Bjørn Kjos.

Norwegian operated 99.3  percent of the scheduled flights in  May, whereof  81  percent (up  3.7  percentage points) departed on time.

The company took delivery of one Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in May.

Please find more information in the attached traffic report.

Disclaimer

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:22:07 UTC
