Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norwegian Air Shuttle : secures cash infusion from state rescue package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 03:52am EDT
A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport

Norwegian Air has fulfilled the first condition for taking part in a government-led rescue package for the airline industry, securing an initial cash infusion of 300 million Norwegian crowns ($26.63 million), the budget carrier said.

Norway said on March 19 Norwegian Air could obtain credit guarantees worth up to 3 billion crowns to help weather the coronavirus crisis, but the airline must first meet a series of conditions.

Norwegian, which has grounded most of its aircraft and temporarily laid off 90% of staff, or about 7,300 people, had said it needed access to cash "within weeks, not months".

The condition for receiving the first 300 million crowns from the package was that commercial lenders were willing to supply 10% of that amount while the government would provide the remaining 90%.

"Norwegian is pleased to announce that two Nordic banks have obtained credit committee approval to provide a guarantee for the required 10%," the company said in a statement.

"Norwegian will secure the necessary headroom to pursue further guarantees from the Norwegian government," it added.

To receive the full 3 billion crowns however, the company must first persuade creditors to postpone installment payments for loans and forego interest payments for three months, and the company must also boost its equity.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
03:52aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : secures cash infusion from state rescue package
RE
03:01aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fulfils criteria for initial NOK 300 million in guarante..
AQ
03/23Airlines ground flights, count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock
RE
03/20Steep capacity cut leaves airlines with overhedged jet fuel headache
RE
03/20Airlines face reckoning as government help comes with strings attached
RE
03/20Airlines face reckoning as government help comes with strings attached
RE
03/20AIR NEW ZEALAND : Norwegian Air gets lifeline but it may not be enough
RE
03/20EU states agree to suspend airline slot requirements until October
RE
03/20NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Oslo Børs - Matching halt ends
AQ
03/20NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Oslo børs - matching halt
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 43 482 M
EBIT 2019 1 115 M
Net income 2019 -1 209 M
Debt 2019 59 271 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,00x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
Capitalization 1 462 M
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,26  NOK
Last Close Price 8,94  NOK
Spread / Highest target 166%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Schram Chief Executive Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-76.32%128
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-62.00%13 611
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.83%12 547
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.51%11 549
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-39.78%10 208
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-28.23%8 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group