Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norwegian Air Shuttle : secures first cash infusion from state rescue package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 05:01am EDT
A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport

Norwegian Air has secured an initial cash infusion of 300 million Norwegian crowns (22.86 million pounds) from a government rescue package for the airline industry, the budget carrier said on Tuesday.

Norway said on March 19 that Norwegian Air could obtain credit guarantees worth up to 3 billion crowns to help it weather the coronavirus crisis subject to a series of conditions.

Norwegian, which has grounded most of its aircraft and temporarily laid off 90% of staff, amounting to about 7,300 people, had said it needed access to cash "within weeks, not months".

A condition for receiving the first 300 million crowns from Norway's rescue package was that commercial lenders were willing to supply 10% of that amount while the government would provide the remaining 90%.

"Norwegian is pleased to announce that two Nordic banks have obtained credit committee approval to provide a guarantee for the required 10%," a company statement said.

"Norwegian will secure the necessary headroom to pursue further guarantees from the Norwegian government."

Norwegian's shares rose following the announcement, trading up almost 5% at 9.36 Norwegian crowns ($0.87) at 0852 GMT.

On Monday, leasing company DP Aircraft said a unit of Norwegian Air had failed to make payments relating to two Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in its fleet, which had been due on March 13.

DP Aircraft and its asset manager, DS Aviation, will prioritise discussions with Norwegian "in order to determine whether and on what basis it may be able to meet its obligations," DP said.

Norwegian did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

FURTHER FUNDS

The airline is now working with state credit agency GIEK and Norway's trade and industry ministry to clarify the criteria and terms for receiving the remaining tranches of the scheme, it said.

A tranche of 1.2 billion crowns is dependent on creditors postponing instalments and scrapping interest payments for as long as the guarantee lasts.

Another of 1.5 billion crowns would require Norwegian to boost its equity, the government has said.

The company said it is now seeking further guarantees from financial institutions to help it access these tranches.

"The government guarantee scheme is crucial for the company as the current state of the capital markets in combination with the challenging times for the airline industry limit the options available," Norwegian said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

Stocks treated in this article : Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, DP Aircraft I Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DP AIRCRAFT I LIMITED 0.00% 0.275 Delayed Quote.-64.63%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA 2.57% 9.1 Delayed Quote.-76.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
05:18aCoronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers
RE
05:18aCoronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers
RE
05:01aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : secures first cash infusion from state rescue package
RE
04:40aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Disclosure of large shareholding - HBK Holding AS
AQ
03:01aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fulfils criteria for initial NOK 300 million in guarante..
AQ
03/23Airlines ground flights, count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock
RE
03/20Steep capacity cut leaves airlines with overhedged jet fuel headache
RE
03/20Airlines face reckoning as government help comes with strings attached
RE
03/20Airlines face reckoning as government help comes with strings attached
RE
03/20AIR NEW ZEALAND : Norwegian Air gets lifeline but it may not be enough
RE
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 43 482 M
EBIT 2019 1 115 M
Net income 2019 -1 209 M
Debt 2019 59 271 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,00x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
Capitalization 1 462 M
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,26  NOK
Last Close Price 8,94  NOK
Spread / Highest target 166%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Schram Chief Executive Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-76.32%128
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-62.00%13 611
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.83%11 746
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.51%10 537
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-40.87%10 058
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-30.64%8 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group