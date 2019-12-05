Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Norwegian Air Shuttle : slashed November traffic to stem losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 02:11am EST

Budget carrier Norwegian Air sharply curtailed its flight programme last month, removing unprofitable routes in a bid to stem the company's losses, its traffic report showed on Thursday.

The airline's overall capacity, a measure of distance flown and the number of seats available (ASK), declined by 27% year-on-year, it said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected a 23% fall.

The move allowed Norwegian to better fill remaining flights, raising the number of seats sold on each aircraft and boosting its yield - income per passenger carried and kilometre flown - by 12% to 0.37 crown, beating a 0.35 crown forecast.

Norwegian has shaken up the transatlantic travel market with low fares, but breakneck expansion also brought mounting debts and losses, and in November the company raised cash from its owners for a third time in 20 months.

The company on average filled 83.0% of seats in November, up from 78.8% last year and beating an average forecast of 82.3% in the Reuters poll.

"The planned capacity reduction has improved the figures ... we continue to deliver on our strategy of moving from growth to profitability," Norwegian's acting Chief Executive Geir Karlsen said in a statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
02:25aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : unit revenue increased by 18 percent in November
PU
02:11aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : slashed November traffic to stem losses
RE
02:01aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures November 2019
AQ
12/04BOEING : Norwegian sells Argentinian subsidiary to JetSMART Airlines
AQ
12/04NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : update regarding the amendments to its two unsecured bon..
PU
12/04NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - update regarding the amendments to its two unsecur..
AQ
12/03NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : New share capital registered
PU
12/03NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - New share capital registered
AQ
11/27Norwegian Air to end routes from Sweden, Denmark to U.S., Thailand
RE
11/27NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : ends some long-haul flights to US, Thailand
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 42 992 M
EBIT 2019 365 M
Net income 2019 -1 347 M
Debt 2019 61 106 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,33x
P/E ratio 2020 -16,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 6 119 M
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 43,14  NOK
Last Close Price 37,41  NOK
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Liv Berstad Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-62.50%667
DELTA AIR LINES INC.11.46%35 838
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.14%22 488
RYANAIR HOLDINGS26.51%16 521
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.98%16 218
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-10.65%13 898
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group