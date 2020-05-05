Log in
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
Norwegian Air Shuttle : to sell new shares at close to 80% discount

05/05/2020
FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport

Norwegian Air will sell new shares at a 79% discount to the latest traded price on the Oslo Bourse, the budget carrier said on Tuesday as it seeks to boost its equity in order to qualify for Norway's government aid package.

Shareholders on Monday approved a plan to convert nearly $1 billion(803.41 million pounds) of debt into equity and raise up to 400 million crowns ($39 million) from the sale of new shares to help the airline survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Norwegian aims to sell new shares at 1.0 crown each, it said, far less than Tuesday's closing price of 4.80 crowns as it seeks to attract investors even while the debt conversion leads to a massive dilution of ownership stakes.

The company so far secured commitments from investors planning to buy shares for more than 100 million crowns, it added.

The debt conversion and share sale will allow Norwegian Air to tap government guarantees of up to 2.7 billion crowns, which hinge on a reduction in leverage, on top of 300 million crowns it has already received.

If the process fails however, Norwegian Air is at risk of running out of money by mid-May even though it only pays invoices vital to maintaining minimum operations, it said on April 27.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Victoria Klesty and Lisa Shumaker)

Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 43 405 M
EBIT 2019 904 M
Net income 2019 -1 304 M
Debt 2019 59 802 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,54x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,49x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 837 M
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,86  NOK
Last Close Price 5,12  NOK
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target -5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Schram Chief Executive Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-86.44%81
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.41%15 322
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%13 507
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.91%12 387
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%9 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 712
