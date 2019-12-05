Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Norwegian Air Shuttle : unit revenue increased by 18 percent in November

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 02:25am EST

Norwegian's traffic figures for November shows an increased unit revenue for the eighth consecutive month and was up 18 percent compared to the same month previous year. At the same time, the capacity was reduced, which is in line with the company's strategy. The load factor was 83 percent, up by 4.2 percentage points.

A total of 2,283,821 passengers chose to fly with Norwegian in November. The company operated 99.8 percent of the scheduled flights this month, 86.2 percent of which departed on time, up 3.7 percentage points.

'We are pleased that our unit revenue continued to increase in November. Our load factor is higher and the on-time performance has improved. In line with our strategy of moving from growth to profitability, the planned capacity reduction has improved the figures. We have adjusted our route portfolio and capacity for the coming winter season and summer season to ensure that we are well positioned to meet the actual demand. The figures show that we continue to deliver on our strategy of moving from growth to profitability,' said Acting CEO and CFO of Norwegian, Geir Karlsen.

The total traffic (RPK) was down 23 percent and the capacity growth (ASK) was down 27 percent, in line with the strategy.

The company continued to reduce its CO2 emissions in November with 73 grams per passenger kilometre, a reduction of 6 percent compared to the same period last year. This is despite the grounding of the MAX aircraft which has forced the company to wetlease older aircraft. With an average age of 3.8 years, Norwegian has one of the world's most environmentally friendly fleets. Thanks to this, the company has reduced its per passenger emissions by 30 percent since 2008.

Please find more information in the attached traffic report.

Norwegian is a listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is the world's fifth largest low-cost airline operating 500 routes to 150 destinations in Europe, North Africa, Middle East, Thailand, Caribbean, the U.S and South America. In 2018, Norwegian carried around 37 million passengers. Norwegian has almost 11,000 employees and a modern, more environmentally friendly fleet of more than 170 aircraft with an average age of 3.8 years. Norwegian has been voted 'Europe's best low-cost carrier' by passengers for six consecutive years from 2013-2018, along with being awarded the 'World's best low-cost long-haul airline' for five consecutive years from 2015-2019 at SkyTrax World Airline Awards. The company has been named the most fuel-efficient airline on transatlantic routes for the second time by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

For more information, visit www.norwegian.com

Disclaimer

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 07:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
02:25aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : unit revenue increased by 18 percent in November
PU
02:11aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : slashed November traffic to stem losses
RE
02:01aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures November 2019
AQ
12/04BOEING : Norwegian sells Argentinian subsidiary to JetSMART Airlines
AQ
12/04NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : update regarding the amendments to its two unsecured bon..
PU
12/04NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - update regarding the amendments to its two unsecur..
AQ
12/03NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : New share capital registered
PU
12/03NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - New share capital registered
AQ
11/27Norwegian Air to end routes from Sweden, Denmark to U.S., Thailand
RE
11/27NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : ends some long-haul flights to US, Thailand
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 42 992 M
EBIT 2019 365 M
Net income 2019 -1 347 M
Debt 2019 61 106 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,33x
P/E ratio 2020 -16,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 6 119 M
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 43,14  NOK
Last Close Price 37,41  NOK
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Liv Berstad Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-62.50%667
DELTA AIR LINES INC.11.46%35 838
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.14%22 488
RYANAIR HOLDINGS26.51%16 521
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.98%16 218
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-10.65%13 898
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group