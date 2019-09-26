Log in
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS

(NCLH)
News 
News

Cruise Stocks Go on Sale After Yet Another Profit Warning

09/26/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

By Akane Otani

Thursday's selloff in cruise operator stocks just made a beaten-down group even cheaper.

Shares of major cruise operators were already trading at forward price-to-earnings ratios of around 10 earlier this week, well below the S&P 500, which trades at a P/E closer to 18, according to FactSet. Then the group took another hit Thursday after Carnival Corp., the world's biggest cruise operator, cut its profit forecast for the year.

Carnival shares slumped 8.5%, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. fell 3.6% and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. lost 2.5%.

At this point, have investors' concerns about the group gotten overblown?

UBS analysts think that could be the case. The cruise business still looks healthy and the outlook for future bookings is strong, UBS said in a research note earlier this month.

That seemed to be reflected in Carnival's results: though the firm had to trim its earnings forecast, that move appeared to be primarily driven by the recent spike in fuel prices caused by attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. All told, Carnival still managed to deliver better-than-expected results and a nearly 12% jump in revenue from the year earlier.

More broadly, UBS says cruise operators have managed to improve their fuel efficiency -- and that trend is likely to persist as firms replace older, less efficient ships with newer models equipped with better technology.

Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Edge ship, for instance, is 25% more fuel efficient than its predecessor, while Carnival has said its AIDA Nova ship is 25% to 35% more fuel efficient than the rest of its fleet, according to UBS.

The bad news? None of that matters if the global economy softens faster than expected and consumers pull back on discretionary spending. That would hurt cruise operators, which, unlike businesses like electric utilities and grocery stores, are highly sensitive to changes in the economic cycle.

Watch to see if investors' recent preference for cheaper stocks ends up outweighing their worries about the global economy.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL CORP -7.68% 44.34 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
CARNIVAL PLC -7.20% 3389 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.35% 26875.25 Delayed Quote.15.62%
NASDAQ 100 -0.69% 7748.780435 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.75% 8016.143025 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS -3.23% 51.59 Delayed Quote.25.74%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES -2.02% 107.43 Delayed Quote.12.14%
S&P 500 -0.44% 2971.39 Delayed Quote.19.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 404 M
EBIT 2019 1 333 M
Net income 2019 962 M
Debt 2019 6 422 M
Yield 2019 0,19%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,80x
EV / Sales2020 2,46x
Capitalization 11 486 M
Chart NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 64,55  $
Last Close Price 53,30  $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank J. Del Rio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell W. Galbut Chairman
Mark A. Kempa Vice President-Corporate & Capital Planning
Steven Martinez Director
John W. Chidsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS25.74%11 486
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL13.33%40 521
CARNIVAL CORP-3.41%33 710
CARNIVAL PLC-2.95%33 710
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC29.21%26 611
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES12.14%22 980
Categories
