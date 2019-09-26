Cruise Stocks Go on Sale After Yet Another Profit Warning

By Akane Otani

Thursday's selloff in cruise operator stocks just made a beaten-down group even cheaper.

Shares of major cruise operators were already trading at forward price-to-earnings ratios of around 10 earlier this week, well below the S&P 500, which trades at a P/E closer to 18, according to FactSet. Then the group took another hit Thursday after Carnival Corp., the world's biggest cruise operator, cut its profit forecast for the year.

Carnival shares slumped 8.5%, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. fell 3.6% and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. lost 2.5%.

At this point, have investors' concerns about the group gotten overblown?

UBS analysts think that could be the case. The cruise business still looks healthy and the outlook for future bookings is strong, UBS said in a research note earlier this month.

That seemed to be reflected in Carnival's results: though the firm had to trim its earnings forecast, that move appeared to be primarily driven by the recent spike in fuel prices caused by attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. All told, Carnival still managed to deliver better-than-expected results and a nearly 12% jump in revenue from the year earlier.

More broadly, UBS says cruise operators have managed to improve their fuel efficiency -- and that trend is likely to persist as firms replace older, less efficient ships with newer models equipped with better technology.

Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Edge ship, for instance, is 25% more fuel efficient than its predecessor, while Carnival has said its AIDA Nova ship is 25% to 35% more fuel efficient than the rest of its fleet, according to UBS.

The bad news? None of that matters if the global economy softens faster than expected and consumers pull back on discretionary spending. That would hurt cruise operators, which, unlike businesses like electric utilities and grocery stores, are highly sensitive to changes in the economic cycle.

Watch to see if investors' recent preference for cheaper stocks ends up outweighing their worries about the global economy.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com