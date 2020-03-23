Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 11, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ("Norwegian" or the Company") (NYSE: NCLH) securities between February 20, 2020 and March 12, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Norwegian investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On March 11, 2020, the Miami New Times published an article, titled “Leaked Emails: Norwegian Pressures Sales Team to Lie About Coronavirus.” According to the article, the leaked emails show Norwegian managers pressuring sales employees to lie to customers about the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-2019) to protect the Company against cancellations. One of the emails reportedly advises sales staff to tell customers, "Coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.47 or over 26%, to close at $15.03 per share on March 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that they were employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) that as a result, defendants' statements regarding Norwegian's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Norwegian securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 11, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

