NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(NCLH)
Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

03/25/2020 | 08:36pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ("Norwegian Cruise Line" or the "Company") (NYSE: NCLH).  A complaint has been filed against the Company on behalf of investors that purchased Norwegian Cruise Line securities between February 20, 2020 and March 12, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On March 11, 2020, the Miami New Times published an article entitled "Leaked Emails: Norwegian Pressures Sales Team to Mislead Potential Customers About Coronavirus." The article described several leaked internal emails indicating that some Norwegian Cruise Line managers asked sales staff to lie to customers regarding COVID-2019 in order to protect the Company's bookings. For example, one email reportedly directed Norwegian's sales team to tell customers that the "Coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise."

Following this news, Norwegian Cruise Line's stock price fell $5.47 per share, or 26.68%, to close at $15.03 per share on March 11, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than May 11, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.  You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.  If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-announces-investigation-of-norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-301030076.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
