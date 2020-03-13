NCLH Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Log in
03/13/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or the Company”) (NYSE: NCLH) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Norwegian securities between February 20, 2020 and March 12, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nclh.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Norwegian was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements regarding Norwegian’s business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nclh or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Norwegian you have until May 11, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
