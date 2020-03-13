Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.    NCLH   BMG667211046

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(NCLH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NCLH LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. For Violations of the Securities Laws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ("Norwegian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NCLH) from allegations that Norwegian might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Norwegian securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Norwegian Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On March 11, 2020, the Miami New Times revealed that managers at Norwegian were asking sales staff to lie to customers about COVID-2019.  The goal of these lies was to protect the Company's bookings.  For example, one email directed the sales team to tell customers that the "Coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise."

On this news, Norwegian's stock price fell precipitously in intraday trading on March 11, 2020.

If you purchased Norwegian securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/norwegiancruiselineholdingsltd-nclh-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-265/apply/ contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nclh-losses-alert-bernstein-liebhard-is-investigating-norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-for-violations-of-the-securities-laws-301023299.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLD
03:01pNCLH Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings..
BU
02:52pNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : Announces Voluntary Suspension of Voyages
AQ
03/12Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Norwegian Cruise..
BU
03/12INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
03/11NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd.?
BU
03/11Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Norwegian..
BU
03/09Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Celebrates International Women's Day Worl..
GL
03/09Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Relaxation of Cancellation Poli..
GL
03/06Wall St. to open sharply lower as virus fears shut down California (March 5)
RE
03/05Coronavirus fears slam banks, travel stocks
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group