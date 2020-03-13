NCLH LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. For Violations of the Securities Laws

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ("Norwegian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NCLH) from allegations that Norwegian might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Norwegian securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Norwegian Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On March 11, 2020, the Miami New Times revealed that managers at Norwegian were asking sales staff to lie to customers about COVID-2019. The goal of these lies was to protect the Company's bookings. For example, one email directed the sales team to tell customers that the "Coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise."

On this news, Norwegian's stock price fell precipitously in intraday trading on March 11, 2020.

