NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(NCLH)
NORWEGIAN CRUISE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. - NCLH

05/10/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until May 11, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 20, 2020 and March 12, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").  These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Norwegian Cruise Line and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nclh/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by May 11, 2020.

About the Lawsuits

Norwegian Cruise Line and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

Between March 11-12, 2020, news outlets reported that leaked emails from the Company revealed a broad scheme to pressure its sales people into misleading customers regarding the nature and extent of the COVID-19 virus in order to preserve cruise bookings.

On this news, the price of Norwegian Cruise Line's shares plummeted approximately 26.7% on March 11th and another approximately 35.8% on March 12, 2020.

The first-filed case is Douglas v. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., et al., 20-cv-21107.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norwegian-cruise-24-hour-deadline-alert-former-louisiana-attorney-general-and-kahn-swick--foti-llc-remind-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuits-against-norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-l-301056129.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
