NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(NCLH)
Norwegian Cruise Line : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd.?

03/11/2020 | 08:29pm EDT

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Norwegian Cruise Line shares dropped nearly 27% after the Miami New Times published an article accusing Norwegian management of directing sales team employees to lie about COVID-19 risks to potential customers. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Norwegian Cruise Line Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH).

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

On March 11, 2020, the Miami New Times published an article entitled “Leaked Emails: Norwegian Pressures Sales Team to Lie About Coronavirus.” The article quotes internal emails from a Norwegian Cruise Line employee purportedly showing that sales representatives were instructed by management to lie about COVID-19 risks to increase cruise bookings. According to the article, employees were allegedly told to provide false and misleading information to potential customers to book a cruise, including for example, “The coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise.”

On this news, Norwegian Cruise Line shares plummeted nearly 27% on March 11, 2020 to close at $15.03 per share, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should Norwegian Cruise Line Investors Do?

If you invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Norwegian Cruise Lines has violated federal securities laws.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “2019 Class Action Practice Group of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
