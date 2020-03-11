Norwegian Cruise Line : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd.?

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Norwegian Cruise Line shares dropped nearly 27% after the Miami New Times published an article accusing Norwegian management of directing sales team employees to lie about COVID-19 risks to potential customers. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Norwegian Cruise Line Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH).

On March 11, 2020, the Miami New Times published an article entitled “Leaked Emails: Norwegian Pressures Sales Team to Lie About Coronavirus.” The article quotes internal emails from a Norwegian Cruise Line employee purportedly showing that sales representatives were instructed by management to lie about COVID-19 risks to increase cruise bookings. According to the article, employees were allegedly told to provide false and misleading information to potential customers to book a cruise, including for example, “The coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise.”

On this news, Norwegian Cruise Line shares plummeted nearly 27% on March 11, 2020 to close at $15.03 per share, causing significant harm to investors.

