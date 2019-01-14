Norwegian Cruise Line : Summary ToggleNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Opening of Second School With Proceeds From Hope Starts Here Hurricane Relief Campaign

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company operating the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced the re-opening of the Morne Prosper Pre and Primary Schools in Morne Prosper Village, Dominica, the second school to benefit from the company's Hope Starts Here hurricane relief campaign.



Together with All Hands and Hearts, the company raised over $2.5 million dollars to deliver early relief response and rebuild safe, resilient schools in the Caribbean communities impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. A portion of the proceeds was used to rebuild the pre and primary schools in Morne Prosper Village, which suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Maria. For the primary school, two classrooms that were completely destroyed were rebuilt while new, much-needed kitchen and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities were also constructed for the school. The entire pre-school was also rebuilt with the addition of a new playground.

On January 10, officials from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and All Hands and Hearts along with local representatives from Dominica attended the grand opening celebration of the pre-Kindergarten through sixth grade school, which will open its doors to teachers and students today.

'We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of the second school in the Caribbean that has benefited from our Hope Starts Here hurricane relief campaign in partnership with All Hands and Hearts,' said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 'We are incredibly thankful for all those who have brought lasting hope to children, families and the Dominica community by contributing to the re-opening of the Morne Prosper Pre and Primary Schools.'

'We're grateful for partners like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings who support our response and recovery efforts,' said David Campbell, Co-Founder and Chairman of All Hands and Hearts. 'At the center of our work are Build Back Better techniques to make schools, like Morne Prosper, resistant against future natural disasters. Working closely with the Ministry of Education, other NGOs, the schools and local communities, this essential work will create much safer, resilient learning environments, and also serve as evacuation shelters for surrounding communities.'

The Hope Starts Here hurricane relief program launched in late September 2017, when the company partnered with relief organization All Hands and Hearts to help provide immediate relief in Key West and reconstruct schools and critical infrastructure in affected islands in the Caribbean including St. Thomas, St. Maarten and Tortola. It has been the largest fundraising campaign in the company's history. Within 90 days of the launch, Hope Starts Here reached its goal of raising $2.5 million to assist All Hands and Hearts. The program received more than $1.25 million in donations from the company's valued team members, loyal guests, travel partners and business partners, which Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. matched.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 26 ships with approximately 54,400 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 450 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce ten additional ships through 2027.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the innovator in cruise travel with a 52-year history of breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising. Most notably, Norwegian revolutionized the cruise industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal cruise vacation on their schedule with no set dining times, a variety of entertainment options and no formal dress codes. Today, Norwegian invites guests to enjoy a relaxed, resort- style cruise vacation on some of the newest and most contemporary ships at sea with a wide variety of accommodations options, including The Haven by Norwegian®, a luxury enclave with suites, private pool and dining, concierge service and personal butlers. Norwegian Cruise Line sails around the globe, offering guests the freedom and flexibility to explore the world on their own time and experience up to 27 dining options, award-winning entertainment, superior guest service and more across all of the brand's 16 ships.

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's six intimate and luxurious ships which carry only 684 or 1,250 guests offer an unrivaled vacation experience featuring the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly crafted voyages aboard designer-inspired, intimate ships call on more than 450 ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific and epic Around The World Voyages that range from 180 to 200 days.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the world's most inclusive luxury experience with a modern, five-ship fleet that visits more than 450 iconic and immersive destinations around the world. The cruise line's fares include all-suite accommodations, round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from U.S. and Canada, the largest collection of free, unlimited shore excursions, unlimited internet access, highly personalized service, exquisite cuisine, fine wines and spirits, prepaid gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel package for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. Its spacious and intimate ships have a capacity of up to 750 guests. Seven Seas Mariner's 2018 dry-dock refurbishment concluded the line's $125 million refurbishment program to elevate the fleet's elegance to the standard set by Seven Seas Explorer, the most luxurious ship ever built. In early 2020, Regent will perfect luxury with the launch of Seven Seas Splendor.

About All Hands and Hearts

All Hands and Hearts effectively and efficiently addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters. By listening to local people, and deploying our unique model of engaging volunteers to enable direct impact, we rebuild safe, resilient schools, homes and other community infrastructure.

