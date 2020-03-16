Log in
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(NCLH)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Investors (NCLH)

03/16/2020 | 08:49pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ("Norwegian" or the Company") (NYSE: NCLH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 11, 2020, the Miami New Times published an article, titled “Leaked Emails: Norwegian Pressures Sales Team to Lie About Coronavirus.” According to the article, the leaked emails show Norwegian managers pressuring sales employees to lie to customers about the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-2019) to protect the Company against cancellations. One of the emails reportedly advises sales staff to tell customers, "Coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.47 or over 26%, to close at $15.03 per share on March 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Norwegian securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
