The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Investors (NCLH)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ("Norwegian" or the Company") (NYSE: NCLH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 11, 2020, the Miami New Times published an article, titled “Leaked Emails: Norwegian Pressures Sales Team to Lie About Coronavirus.” According to the article, the leaked emails show Norwegian managers pressuring sales employees to lie to customers about the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-2019) to protect the Company against cancellations. One of the emails reportedly advises sales staff to tell customers, "Coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.47 or over 26%, to close at $15.03 per share on March 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

