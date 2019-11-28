Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norwegian Energy Company ASA    NOR   NO0010379266

NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA

(NOR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Norwegian Energy Company ASA: Contemplated issuance of senior unsecured USD bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 01:03am EST
Norwegian Energy Company ASA: Contemplated issuance of senior unsecured USD bonds
Norwegian Energy Company ASA ('Noreco' or the 'Company') is contemplating the issuance of a new 6.5-year senior unsecured USD denominated bond, subject to, inter alia market conditions. ABG Sundal Collier, Arctic Securities and SEB have been mandated as joint lead managers for the potential bond issue. The Company will carry out fixed income meetings in the Nordics and United Kingdom, commencing November 29[th], 2019. The net proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes. Contacts: Euan Shirlaw, CFO, +47 22 33 60 00 or ir@noreco.com *** About Norwegian Energy Company ASA Noreco is a publicly owned company with focus on the oil, gas and offshore industry. The company's shares are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker NOR). For further information, please visit: www.noreco.com.

Disclaimer

Norwegian Energy Company ASA published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 06:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY A
01:03aNORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA : Contemplated issuance of senior unsecured USD bon..
PU
01:02aNORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA :  Contemplated issuance of senior unsecured USD bo..
AQ
01:01aNORWEGIAN ENERGY : Noreco announces third quarter 2019 results
AQ
11/26Equinor CEO sees oil prices staying at around $60 a barrel
RE
11/25NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA : quaterly earnings release
11/22NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA : Invitation to presentation of Noreco's third quar..
AQ
11/22NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA : Invitation to presentation of Noreco's third quar..
AQ
11/15NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA : quaterly earnings release
11/06Equinor makes Norway oil, gas find of up to 100 million barrels
RE
10/31NORWEGIAN ENERGY : Strategic reorganization and appointments to management team
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 517 M
EBIT 2019 298 M
Net income 2019 6,00 M
Debt 2019 521 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 402x
P/E ratio 2020 70,5x
EV / Sales2019 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 7,97x
Capitalization 6 125 M
Chart NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Energy Company ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 400,00  NOK
Last Close Price 249,50  NOK
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target 60,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Riulf Karsten Rustad Chairman
Lars Winther Fosvold Vice President-Exploration & Operations
Euan Shirlaw Chief Financial Officer
Lars Purlund Director
Marianne Lie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA6.09%668
CNOOC LIMITED-1.97%67 749
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.22%65 957
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.04%41 835
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-37.16%34 455
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.42%32 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group