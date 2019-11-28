Norwegian Energy Company ASA: Contemplated issuance of senior unsecured USD bonds

Norwegian Energy Company ASA ('Noreco' or the 'Company') is contemplating the issuance of a new 6.5-year senior unsecured USD denominated bond, subject to, inter alia market conditions. ABG Sundal Collier, Arctic Securities and SEB have been mandated as joint lead managers for the potential bond issue. The Company will carry out fixed income meetings in the Nordics and United Kingdom, commencing November 29[th], 2019. The net proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes. Contacts: Euan Shirlaw, CFO, +47 22 33 60 00 or ir@noreco.com *** About Norwegian Energy Company ASA Noreco is a publicly owned company with focus on the oil, gas and offshore industry. The company's shares are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker NOR). For further information, please visit: www.noreco.com.

