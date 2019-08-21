Log in
Norwegian Energy : Purchase of subscription rights and subscription for shares in the subsequent offering by primary insiders

0
08/21/2019 | 05:43am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the subsequent offering (the 'Subsequent Offering') in Norwegian Energy Company ASA (the 'Company') as previously announced, latest on 12 August 2019.

Tone Omsted, board member of the Company, has today purchased 5,000 subscription rights at an average price of NOK 20.4256 per subscription right and subsequently subscribed for 5,000 shares in the Subsequent Offering, corresponding to the number of subscription rights purchased, at a subscription price of NOK 185 per new share. Following these transactions and the issue of the new shares in the Subsequent Offering, Tone Omsted will own 5,000 shares and 0 subscription rights for shares in the Company.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Norwegian Energy Company ASA published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:42:01 UTC
