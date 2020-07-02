Norwest Energy NL : Expiry of Unlisted Options

Norwest Energy
Announcement to ASX
2 July 2020
EXPIRY OF UNLISTED OPTIONS
Norwest Energy NL (ASX: NWE) (Norwest or Company) advises that the following unlisted employee options expired 30 June 2020:
NWEAA - 5,200,000 unlisted options, exercisable at $0.006 per share.
Authorised for release to ASX by: Iain Smith, Managing Director.
