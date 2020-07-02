Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Norwest Energy NL    NWE   AU000000NWE2

NORWEST ENERGY NL

(NWE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/30
0.003 AUD   0.00%
08:34aNORWEST ENERGY NL : Expiry of Unlisted Options
PU
2019NORWEST ENERGY NL : Sale of L14 Interest
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norwest Energy NL : Expiry of Unlisted Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 08:34am EDT

Norwest Energy

ABN 65 078 301 505

Level 2, 30 Richardson Street

West Perth, WA 6005

T: +61 8 9227 3240

F: +61 8 9227 3211

Announcement to ASX

2 July 2020

EXPIRY OF UNLISTED OPTIONS

Norwest Energy NL (ASX: NWE) (Norwest or Company) advises that the following unlisted employee options expired 30 June 2020:

NWEAA - 5,200,000 unlisted options, exercisable at $0.006 per share.

Authorised for release to ASX by: Iain Smith, Managing Director.

For further information please contact/follow Norwest Energy at:

Web: Phone: Email:www.norwestenergy.com.au+61 8 9227 3240info@norwestenergy.com.au@Norwest_Energy

Disclaimer

Norwest Energy NL published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 12:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NORWEST ENERGY NL
08:34aNORWEST ENERGY NL : Expiry of Unlisted Options
PU
2019NORWEST ENERGY NL : Sale of L14 Interest
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,50 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net income 2019 -0,88 M -0,61 M -0,61 M
Net Debt 2019 0,20 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,72x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,2 M 9,82 M 9,84 M
EV / Sales 2018 27,4x
EV / Sales 2019 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart NORWEST ENERGY NL
Duration : Period :
Norwest Energy NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEST ENERGY NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,00 AUD
Last Close Price 0,00 AUD
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Iain Smith Managing Director
Ernest Anthony Myers Non-Executive Chairman
Jo-Ann Long Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bruce Frederick William Clement Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEST ENERGY NL-57.14%10
CNOOC LIMITED-33.49%49 655
CONOCOPHILLIPS-37.35%43 691
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-40.47%29 021
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-43.93%20 488
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-36.91%15 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group