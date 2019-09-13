Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Norwood Financial Corporation    NWFL

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(NWFL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/13 04:00:00 pm
32.9 USD   +0.49%
04:21pNorwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend
GL
07/26Norwood Financial Corp Announces Second Quarter Earnings
GL
06/14Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:21pm EDT

HONESDALE, Pa., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (NASDAQ Global Market: NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, today announced that the Board of Directors declared a $.24 per share cash dividend payable November 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2019.  The $.24 per share equals the per share dividend declared in the prior quarter and represents a 9.1% increase over the cash dividend declared in the third quarter of last year.

Mr. Critelli commented, “The Board is extremely pleased to provide our shareholders with this quarterly dividend.  It reflects the Company’s financial strength and strong capital position which has contributed to our solid performance.” 

Norwood Financial Corp, through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank operates fourteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and twelve offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York.  As of June 30, 2019, Norwood had total assets of $1.2 billion, loans outstanding of $887.7 million, total deposits of $981.2 million and total capital of $131.5 million.  The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements
The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements.  We caution that such statements may be subject to a number of uncertainties and actual results could differ materially and therefore readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in the absolute and relative levels of interest rates, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, costs associated with cybercrime, general economic conditions and the effectiveness of governmental responses thereto.  Norwood Financial Corp. does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

CONTACT:  William Lance
                    Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
                    NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
                    (570) 253-8505
                    www.waynebank.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORPORAT
04:33pNORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
04:21pNorwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend
GL
08/08NORWOOD FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/26NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/26Norwood Financial Corp Announces Second Quarter Earnings
GL
06/14NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
06/14Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend
GL
05/09NORWOOD FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
04/26NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fi..
AQ
04/26Norwood Financial Corp Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
More news
Chart NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Norwood Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis J. Critelli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William W. Davis Chairman
Robert J. Mancuso Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William S. Lance CFO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Kenneth A. Phillips Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORPORATION-0.79%205
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.94%171 561
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP12.80%53 324
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 008
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK22.45%49 755
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%49 594
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group