NOS, SGPS

(NOS)
NOS SGPS : 04-11-19 - NOS informs on interest payment and final redemption of "ZON OPTIMUS 2014-2019" Bonds

0
11/04/2019 | 12:30pm EST

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Office: Rua Ator António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

and Corporation no. 504 453 513 Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros

ZON OPTIMUS 2014-2019 Bonds

Interest Payment Coupon Nr. 11

Redemption

We hereby give notice, to holders of ZON OPTIMUS 2014-2019bonds, that, in accordance with the terms of issue, payment of the interest in relation to Coupon Nr. 11 and Redemption will be made as from 9 Nov 2019, in the following amounts per bond:

Gross interest (*)

1,160.7333333333

Face amount (%)

1.160733333333

Redemption

100,000.00

Face amount (%)

100.00

  • Subject to withholding IRS / IRC in accordance with the tax rules and rates applicable at the date of payment

Under the terms of its Regulation, the interest payment and redemption will be made through the Share EOE.

The financial intermediary responsible for the operation is Banco BPI, SA.

This information is also a

www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 04 November 2019

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725

Fax: +351 21 782 4735

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 17:29:02 UTC
