NOS SGPS : 04-11-19 - NOS informs on interest payment and final redemption of "ZON OPTIMUS 2014-2019" Bonds

NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Public Company
Registered Office: Rua Ator António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon
Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon
and Corporation no. 504 453 513 Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros
ZON OPTIMUS 2014-2019 Bonds
Interest Payment Coupon Nr. 11
Redemption
We hereby give notice, to holders of ZON OPTIMUS 2014-2019bonds, that, in accordance with the terms of issue, payment of the interest in relation to Coupon Nr. 11 and Redemption will be made as from 9 Nov 2019, in the following amounts per bond:
Gross interest (*)
1,160.7333333333
|
Face amount (%)
|
1.160733333333
Redemption
100,000.00
-
Subject to withholding IRS / IRC in accordance with the tax rules and rates applicable at the date of payment
Under the terms of its Regulation, the interest payment and redemption will be made through the Share EOE.
The financial intermediary responsible for the operation is Banco BPI, SA.
Lisbon, 04 November 2019
Contacts
Maria João Carrapato
Head of Investor Relations
Email: ir@nos.pt
Tel.: +351 21 782 4725
Fax: +351 21 782 4735
