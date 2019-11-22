Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  NOS, SGPS    NOS   PTZON0AM0006

NOS, SGPS

(NOS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOS SGPS : 22-11-19 - NOS informs on Manager Transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 06:48pm EST

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(Public Company)

Registered Offices: Rua Actor António Silva 9 Campo Grande,

parish of Lumiar, 1600-404 Lisbon

Registration number before the Companies Registrar of Lisbon

and tax payer number 504 453 513 Registered Share Capital: EUR 5,151,613.80

Manager Transactions

Translation of the Portuguese Original

(In the event of any discrepancy, Portuguese Original shall prevail)

Lisbon, 22 November 2019 Pursuant to the terms of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code (Código dos Valores Mobiliários) and article 14 of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, NOS, SGPS, SA João Ricardo Moreira,

Employee of the NOS Group and Spouse of Ana Paula Garrido de Pina Marques, Manager.

Initial Disclosure /

Initial Disclosure

Ammendment

Nature of the

Disposal of Shares

Transaction

Location

Regulated Exchange

Date

18-11-2019, 12h00

Issuer Company

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

LEI

5493004DM8FGIY6QKF37

Financial Instrument

Shares

Reason for the

Obligation to report to the Portuguese Securities Commission a transaction which

disclosure

Price and Volume

15,000 shares 5.15 (per share)

Aggregate information:

aggregate volume and

Not applicable

price

Shares Held After

19,155 shares / PTZON0AM0006

Transaction / ISIN Code

www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 22 November 2019

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725

Fax: +351 21 782 4735

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 23:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOS, SGPS
06:48pNOS SGPS : 22-11-19 - NOS informs on Manager Transactions
PU
11/06NOS, SGPS : 3rd quarter results
CO
11/04NOS SGPS : 04-11-19 - NOS informs on interest payment and final redemption of "Z..
PU
09/20NOS SGPS : 20-09-19 - NOS informs on "NOS 2015-2022" Bonds Interest Payment
PU
09/09NOS SGPS : 09-09-19 - NOS informs on review of "BBB" long term issuer credit rat..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 597 M
EBIT 2019 238 M
Net income 2019 154 M
Debt 2019 1 090 M
Yield 2019 7,75%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,29x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
Capitalization 2 568 M
Chart NOS, SGPS
Duration : Period :
NOS, SGPS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOS, SGPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,26  €
Last Close Price 5,01  €
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jorge de Brito Pereira Chairman
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
António Domingues Non-Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOS, SGPS-4.72%2 865
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.80%246 534
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.16%92 413
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.62%79 041
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 171
BCE INC.18.34%43 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group