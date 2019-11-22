NOS SGPS : 22-11-19 - NOS informs on Manager Transactions

NOS, SGPS, S.A.
(Public Company)
Registered Offices: Rua Actor António Silva 9 Campo Grande,
parish of Lumiar, 1600-404 Lisbon
Registration number before the Companies Registrar of Lisbon
and tax payer number 504 453 513 Registered Share Capital: EUR 5,151,613.80
Manager Transactions
Translation of the Portuguese Original
(In the event of any discrepancy, Portuguese Original shall prevail)
Lisbon, 22 November 2019 Pursuant to the terms of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code (Código dos Valores Mobiliários) and article 14 of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, NOS, SGPS, SA João Ricardo Moreira,
Employee of the NOS Group and Spouse of Ana Paula Garrido de Pina Marques, Manager.
|
Initial Disclosure /
|
Initial Disclosure
|
Ammendment
|
|
Nature of the
|
Disposal of Shares
|
Transaction
|
|
Location
|
Regulated Exchange
|
Date
|
18-11-2019, 12h00
|
|
|
Issuer Company
|
NOS, SGPS, S.A.
|
LEI
|
5493004DM8FGIY6QKF37
|
Financial Instrument
|
Shares
|
Reason for the
|
Obligation to report to the Portuguese Securities Commission a transaction which
|
disclosure
|
|
Price and Volume
|
15,000 shares 5.15 (per share)
|
Aggregate information:
|
|
aggregate volume and
|
Not applicable
|
price
|
|
Shares Held After
|
19,155 shares / PTZON0AM0006
|
Transaction / ISIN Code
|
www.nos.pt/ir.
Lisbon, 22 November 2019
Contacts
Maria João Carrapato
Head of Investor Relations
Email: ir@nos.pt
Tel.: +351 21 782 4725
Fax: +351 21 782 4735
Disclaimer
Nos SGPS SA published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 23:47:02 UTC