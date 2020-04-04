NOS SGPS S A : 04-04-20 - NOS informs on announcement by Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A.

SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia

Registerde at the Maia Commercial Registry

Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351

Share Capital € 230,391,627.38

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

Announcement

SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A., holder of 50% of the share capital of ZOPT, SGPS, S.A. (hereinafter ZOPT), was informed by such affiliate that a notice has been received from the Tribunal Central de Instrução Criminal de Lisboa (hereinafter the "Court") to carry out the preventive seizure ("arresto preventivo") of 26,075% of the share capital of NOS, SGPS, SA (hereinafter NOS), corresponding to half of the shareholding held by ZOPT in the share capital of NOS, "and, indirectly, by the companies Unitel International Holdings, BV and Kento Holding Limited", both controlled by Isabel dos Santos.

In accordance with such decision, the shares preventively seized are deprived of the exercise of its voting rights and of the right to receive dividends, and the latter shall be deposited in Caixa Geral de Depósitos, S.A., by order of the court.

The remaining half of ZOPT's shareholding in NOS, corresponding to the same percentage of 26.075% - and which, at least in line with the criteria used by the Court, embodies the 50% shareholding held in ZOPT by SONAECOM - was not seized and its inherent rights were not subject to any limitation whatsoever.

SONAECOM assumes, as always, an attitude of full cooperation with the judicial authorities, but it cannot agree with a decision that, by violating the basic rule that a public limited company (in this case, ZOPT) is not liable for the debts of its shareholders, seriously harms the interests of ZOPT and SONAECOM, both being third parties completely unrelated to the judicial process underway, and may also affect the regular functioning of the Shareholders General Meeting of NOS, one of the most important listed companies in the Portuguese Capital Market.

SONAECOM, S.G.P.S., S. A.

Sociedade Aberta Sede: Lugar do Espido - Via Norte - Maia Matriculada na Conservatória do Registo Comercial da Maia

sob o nº único de matrícula e Pessoa Coletiva 502 028 351 Capital Social: 230.391.627,38 Euros