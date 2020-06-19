NOS SGPS S A : 19-06-20 - NOS informs on Shareholders' Meeting Deliberations
06/19/2020 | 12:02pm EDT
NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Public Company
Registered Office: Rua Actor António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon
Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros
Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon and Corporation no. 504 453 513
ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
Lisbon, 19 June 2020
The Aafternoon, by use of telematic means.
The proposals concerning the items of the agenda were decided as follows:
- Approval of the management report, balance sheet and accounts, individual and consolidated, corporate governance report and non-financial statements, for the 2019 financial year, in accordance with article 376(1)(a) of the Portuguese Companies Code;
- Approval of the application and distribution of profits relating to the 2019 net income, in accordance with article 376(1)(b) of the Portuguese Companies Code, in the following terms:
•Payment as dividends of 0.278 Euros per share (regarding the aggregate number of issued shares), in the amount of 143,214,863.64 Euros and transfer to Free Reserves, the remainder of distributable net income, in the amount of
153,886,479.86 Euros.;
•Payment to the Directors, under the terms of subparagraph 3 of article 14 of the
Articles of Association, of an amount of 1,285,032.00 Euros, under the criterion established by the Board of Directors.
- Approval of a vote of praise and confidence for each and every one of the members of the Board of Directors and its Executive Committee, the Fiscal Board, and the Statutory Auditor, in accordance with article 376(1)(c) and 455 of the Portuguese Companies
Code;
- Approval of the Remuneration Committee statement on the remuneration policy for the members of the management and supervisory bodies of the Company;
- Approval of the acquisition and disposal of own shares by the Company and subsidiaries;
- Approval of the acquisition and disposal of own bonds by the Company and subsidiaries;
- Ratification of the co-optation of Ana Rita Ferreira Rodrigues Cernadas, Cristina Maria de Jesus Marques and José Carvalho de Freitas as members of the Board of Directors for the current term of office (2019/2021).
- Approval of the appointment of the director Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the current term of office
(2019/2021).
- Approval of the election of José Fernando Oliveira de Almeida Côrte-Real as member of the Remuneration Committee for the current term of office (2019/2021).