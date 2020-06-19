Log in
NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(NOS)
NOS SGPS S A : 19-06-20 - NOS informs on Shareholders' Meeting Deliberations

06/19/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Office: Rua Actor António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon and Corporation no. 504 453 513

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Lisbon, 19 June 2020

The Aafternoon, by use of telematic means.

The proposals concerning the items of the agenda were decided as follows:

  • - Approval of the management report, balance sheet and accounts, individual and consolidated, corporate governance report and non-financial statements, for the 2019 financial year, in accordance with article 376(1)(a) of the Portuguese Companies Code;

  • - Approval of the application and distribution of profits relating to the 2019 net income, in accordance with article 376(1)(b) of the Portuguese Companies Code, in the following terms:

    • Payment as dividends of 0.278 Euros per share (regarding the aggregate number of issued shares), in the amount of 143,214,863.64 Euros and transfer to Free Reserves, the remainder of distributable net income, in the amount of

      153,886,479.86 Euros.;

    • Payment to the Directors, under the terms of subparagraph 3 of article 14 of the

      Articles of Association, of an amount of 1,285,032.00 Euros, under the criterion established by the Board of Directors.

  • - Approval of a vote of praise and confidence for each and every one of the members of the Board of Directors and its Executive Committee, the Fiscal Board, and the Statutory Auditor, in accordance with article 376(1)(c) and 455 of the Portuguese Companies

    Code;

  • - Approval of the Remuneration Committee statement on the remuneration policy for the members of the management and supervisory bodies of the Company;

  • - Approval of the acquisition and disposal of own shares by the Company and subsidiaries;

  • - Approval of the acquisition and disposal of own bonds by the Company and subsidiaries;

  • - Ratification of the co-optation of Ana Rita Ferreira Rodrigues Cernadas, Cristina Maria de Jesus Marques and José Carvalho de Freitas as members of the Board of Directors for the current term of office (2019/2021).

  • - Approval of the appointment of the director Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the current term of office

    (2019/2021).

  • - Approval of the election of José Fernando Oliveira de Almeida Côrte-Real as member of the Remuneration Committee for the current term of office (2019/2021).

This information is also available on

Investor Relations website in www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 19 June 2020

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725 Fax: +351 21 782 4735

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 16:01:06 UTC
