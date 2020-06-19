NOS SGPS S A : 19-06-20 - NOS informs on calendar for dividend payment

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Office: Rua Actor António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon and Corporation no. 504 453 513

Announcement

Lisbon, 19 June 2020

In accordance with Portuguese legislation and pursuant to the resolution

19 June 2020, Shareholders are hereby informed that the

following dividends, concerning the application of 2019 earnings, will be paid on 03 July 2020, as follows:

Ordinary Gross Dividend Euro 0.278 Withholding Tax IRS / IRC (28% / 25%)* Euro 0.0778 / Euro 0.0695 Net Amount Euro 0.2002 / Euro 0.2085

Payment of the aforementioned amounts, corresponding to shares registered in the Securities Clearing House, will be made through this entity, pursuant to the terms of article 53 of Interbolsa Regulation nr. 3/2000 and Circular no. 1/2000.

Additionally, we hereby inform the ex-rights date is 01 July 2020 (inclusive) and, therefore, as from that date, NOSshares will no longer be eligible to receive the aforementioned dividend payment.

The record date is 02 July 2020.

Shareholders who are entitled to tax exemption or not subject to tax withholding obligations regarding income taxation as well as those who are entitled to a reduction in the withholding tax rate, under the terms of article 97 and 98 of the Portuguese Corporate Income Tax Law, should provide proof of this fact to their financial institutions, up to the day on which dividend payments begin.

* The final withholding tax rate shall be of 35% if the dividends are paid or made available to: (i) accounts in the name of one or more accountholders, acting on behalf of unidentified third parties, unless the effective beneficiary of such dividends is disclosed, in which case the general rules are applicable; and (ii) nonresident entities without a permanent establishment in Portuguese territory, which are domiciled in a country, territory or region subject to a favourable tax regime, according to the list approved by Decree of the Ministry of Finance. Dividends paid to shareholders resident in Portugal and taxable for IRS (Portuguese Personal Income Tax) are subject to a final withholding tax rate of 28%, unless these shareholders elect to aggregate the dividends with their other taxable income, as long as it is not earned as business or professional income.

This information is also available on

Investor Relations website in www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 19 June 2020

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations Email: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725 Fax: +351 21 782 4735