Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  NOS, SGPS, S.A.    NOS   PTZON0AM0006

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(NOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOS SGPS S A : 19-06-20 - NOS informs on calendar for dividend payment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/19/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Office: Rua Actor António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon and Corporation no. 504 453 513

Announcement

Lisbon, 19 June 2020

In accordance with Portuguese legislation and pursuant to the resolution

19 June 2020, Shareholders are hereby informed that the

following dividends, concerning the application of 2019 earnings, will be paid on 03 July 2020, as follows:

Ordinary Gross Dividend

Euro 0.278

Withholding Tax IRS / IRC (28% / 25%)*

Euro 0.0778 / Euro 0.0695

Net Amount

Euro 0.2002 / Euro 0.2085

Payment of the aforementioned amounts, corresponding to shares registered in the Securities Clearing House, will be made through this entity, pursuant to the terms of article 53 of Interbolsa Regulation nr. 3/2000 and Circular no. 1/2000.

Additionally, we hereby inform the ex-rights date is 01 July 2020 (inclusive) and, therefore, as from that date, NOSshares will no longer be eligible to receive the aforementioned dividend payment.

The record date is 02 July 2020.

Shareholders who are entitled to tax exemption or not subject to tax withholding obligations regarding income taxation as well as those who are entitled to a reduction in the withholding tax rate, under the terms of article 97 and 98 of the Portuguese Corporate Income Tax Law, should provide proof of this fact to their financial institutions, up to the day on which dividend payments begin.

* The final withholding tax rate shall be of 35% if the dividends are paid or made available to: (i) accounts in the name of one or more accountholders, acting on behalf of unidentified third parties, unless the effective beneficiary of such dividends is disclosed, in which case the general rules are applicable; and (ii) nonresident entities without a permanent establishment in Portuguese territory, which are domiciled in a country, territory or region subject to a favourable tax regime, according to the list approved by Decree of the Ministry of Finance. Dividends paid to shareholders resident in Portugal and taxable for IRS (Portuguese Personal Income Tax) are subject to a final withholding tax rate of 28%, unless these shareholders elect to aggregate the dividends with their other taxable income, as long as it is not earned as business or professional income.

This information is also available on

Investor Relations website in www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 19 June 2020

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations Email: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725 Fax: +351 21 782 4735

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 16:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOS, SGPS, S.A.
12:02pNOS SGPS S A : 19-06-20 - NOS informs on Shareholders' Meeting Deliberations
PU
12:02pNOS SGPS S A : 19-06-20 - NOS informs on calendar for dividend payment
PU
05/25NOS SGPS S A : 25-05-20 - NOS informs on General Shareholders Meeting
PU
05/07NOS, SGPS, S.A. : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/06NOS SGPS S A : 06-05-20 - NOS informs on 1Q20 Earnings Announcement
PU
05/06NOS, SGPS, S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
04/24NOS SGPS S A : 24-04-20 - NOS informs on "NOS, SGPS, S.A. 300mn 1.125% Notes du..
PU
04/05ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Lisbon court seizes NOS shares held by Angola's dos Santos
RE
04/04NOS SGPS S A : 04-04-20 - NOS informs on announcement by Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A.
PU
03/31NOS SGPS S A : 31-03-20 - NOS informs on shares delivered to Board Members and e..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 455 M 1 635 M 1 635 M
Net income 2020 108 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2020 1 300 M 1 460 M 1 460 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 7,79%
Capitalization 1 936 M 2 173 M 2 175 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 478
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
NOS, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,86 €
Last Close Price 3,77 €
Spread / Highest target 80,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jorge de Brito Pereira Chairman
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
António Domingues Non-Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOS, SGPS, S.A.-21.46%2 173
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.74%235 411
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-9.54%86 853
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.04%81 498
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-2.75%52 775
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.93%39 873
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group