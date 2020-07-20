NOS SGPS S A : 20-07-20 - NOS informs on “NOS 25M FRN due 2024” Bonds Interest Payment

Log in
07/20/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Office: Rua Ator António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

and Corporation no. 504 453 513

Bonds

Interest Payment Coupon Nr. 2

We hereby give notice to holders of bonds that, in accordance with the terms of issue, payment of the interest in relation to Coupon Nr. 2 will be made as from 27 July 2020, in the following amounts per bond:

Gross Interest (*)

Unit

353,888888888889

* Subject to withholding IRS / IRC in accordance with the tax rules and rates applicable at the date of payment.

Under the terms of its Regulation, the interest payment will be made through the Share

Regis

Office (Central de Valores Mobiliários) with the Code NOSGOM.

The financial intermediary responsible for the operation is Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A..

This information is also available on NOSwww.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 20 July 2020

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725

Fax: +351 21 782 4735

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 16:55:16 UTC
