NOS SGPS S A : 20-07-20 - NOS informs on “NOS 25M FRN due 2024” Bonds Interest Payment

NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Public Company
Registered Office: Rua Ator António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon
Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros
Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon
and Corporation no. 504 453 513
Bonds
Interest Payment Coupon Nr. 2
We hereby give notice to holders of bonds that, in accordance with the terms of issue, payment of the interest in relation to Coupon Nr. 2 will be made as from 27 July 2020, in the following amounts per bond:
Gross Interest (*)
* Subject to withholding IRS / IRC in accordance with the tax rules and rates applicable at the date of payment.
Under the terms of its Regulation, the interest payment will be made through the Share
|
Regis
|
Office (Central de Valores Mobiliários) with the Code NOSGOM.
The financial intermediary responsible for the operation is Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A..
This information is also available on NOSwww.nos.pt/ir.
Lisbon, 20 July 2020
Contacts
Maria João Carrapato
Head of Investor Relations
Email: ir@nos.pt
Tel.: +351 21 782 4725
Fax: +351 21 782 4735
Disclaimer
