NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(NOS)
NOS SGPS S A : 23-07-20 - NOS informa sobre Apresentação de Resultados do 2T20

07/23/2020 | 06:41am EDT

2Q20 Results Conference Call

23 July 2020

#LetsStayConnected

Highlights 2Q20

#LetsStayConnected

  • All main financial and operational impacts of the pandemic previously highlighted persisted in 2Q20, to a greater extent, given they lasted almost the entire quarter;
  • Resilient performance of core telecom operations, with commercial activity starting to pick-up with the deconfinement from mid-May;
  • Cinema exhibition and distribution contributed with no revenues this quarter, cinemas reopened on 2 July; Stable performance of remaining Audiovisuals revenue lines;
  • Technological investments were lower yoy, due to phasing of deployment plans which remain on track within the context of the FttH network rollout and phasing of mobile upgrade investment; Customer Related CAPEX was stable yoy reflecting a pickup in sales and retention activity with gradual deconfinement from mid-May;
  • Robust FCF generation of 53.5 million euros, falling less than EBITDA due to yoy savings in
    CAPEX;
  • Debt reduction due to postponement of dividend distribution to 3Q20, sustaining solid capital structure with 1.8x Net Financial Debt / EBITDA AL;

-12.1%

Consolidated Revenues

-7.8%

Telco Revenues

-7.8%

EBITDA

-3.5%

Telco EBITDA

-12.2%

Total CAPEX1

-4.3%

Operating CF2

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

1. Excluding Leasings. 2. Including Leasings.

2

#LetsStayConnected

I. Solid telco operating performance

II. COVID 19 Impact gradual deconfinement III. Resilient financial performance

2Q20 Results

Conference Call

Solid telco operating performance

#LetsStayConnected

Solid performance in Fixed Pay TV, yoy improvements in Fixed BB and Voice; Good growth in post-paid mobile subscribers

Fixed Access Pay TV - Net Adds

[Thousands]

Fixed BB and Fixed Voice - Net Adds

[Thousands]

Mobile - Net Adds

[Thousands]

18

14

11

12

7

9

7

5

3

2

2

3

0

-2

-5

-5

-6

-1

-3

-3

-10

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

5

4

3

2

0

4

1

-3

-7

-8

1Q20

2Q19

1Q19

18

14

4

-3 0

2Q20 3Q19

10 7

2 1

2Q19 1Q18

15

13

16

12

14

14

10

10

10

9

8

13

9

6

7

4

3

2

-3

0

3Q19

4Q19

2Q20

1Q20

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

52

40

20

21

39

38

30

19

21

30

23

0

-1

-7

-22

2Q19

2Q18

3Q19

1Q18

3Q18

42

47

48

40

28

21

23

20

21

1921

16

6

-5

-4

-1

-22

-18

-25

-26

-34

4Q19

2Q20

1Q20

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

Total Pay TV Fixed Access DTH

Fixed Broadband

Fixed Voice

Mobile

Pre-Paid

Post-Paid

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

4

Solid telco operating performance

#LetsStayConnected

Pay TV growth continues to be supported by network expansion and lower yoy churn

NOS network expansion / Fixed Pay TV Net Adds

[Thousands]

Fixed Residential Churn

[Rebased, 1Q15 = 100]

76

10091

8896

269*

150

8076 808687

7478 73

84807478

89

79 75 7376 75

18

14 10 11 15

45

7

11

103

12

41

6

5

4

3

7

45

3

67

68

2

66 11

33

9

2738

55 43

14

3

8

15

4

4

-14

1Q14

2Q14

3Q14

4Q14

1Q15

2Q15

3Q15

4Q15

1Q16

2Q16

3Q16

4Q6

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

1Q15

2Q15

3Q15

4Q15

1Q16

2Q16

3Q16

4Q16

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

New HH Passed

Fixed Access Pay TV

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

5

Solid telco operating performance

#LetsStayConnected

Acceleration of Convergent + Integrated customer growth trend; ARPU under pressure mainly from premium sports revenues

Convergent+Integrated Subscribers, RGUs per Sub

Convergent+Integrated Penetration of Fixed Access

Fixed Residential ARPU

[Euros]

[Thousands, Unit]

Subscribers

[%]

1,000.

9500.

900.

8500.

800.

7500.

700.

6500.

600.

5500.

500.

914.8

930.7

942.3

957.5

907.2

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.0

5.0

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

10.0

90.

80.

70.

60.

50.

40.

30.

20.

10.

00.

61.0%

44.9

44.6

44.7

44.2

42.3

60.2%

59.8%

59.2% 59.1%

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

6

Solid telco operating performance

#LetsStayConnected

New B2C offers innovation, segmentation and reinforced equipment and additional

  • : a new brand with a 100% digital and disruptive value proposition addressing an emerging segment: Digital Champions;

• Everything is done through the

app: customers can subscribe in less than 3 minutes and manage

their services exclusively through an app (no stores, call centres, etc);

  • Offer centred on broadband (fixed and mobile) without TV and a new approach to managing the customer relationship

Digital adults are an increasingly relevant segment:

  • 25-44,urban, digital is their natural habitat
  • Heavy users of streaming services who do not value traditional TV
  • Preference for online shopping and financial management

Accelerating

transformation and

learning process

Digital Ways of working, digital customer experience design, customer behaviour, formats and digital marketing strategies

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

7

Solid telco operating performance

#LetsStayConnected

B2B: Focus on partnership and proximity, ensuring agile and resilient response

• Negative revenue impact from contract renegotiation due to

offset by provision of

more data and IT managed services;

  • Opportunity for transformation helping clients deal with the challenges of going remote and moving to digital platforms and new sources of revenues from equipment sales;
  • Launch of a digital first, agile development programme targeting the SME segments, with 9 main service offerings in the IT and security arena;
  • Strategic partnerships signed with key cloud platforms in recent months, Google, AWS and Azure, positioning NOS as a preferred, specialist partner for hybrid cloud solutions.

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

8

Solid telco operating performance

#LetsStayConnected

FttH deployment on track and best in class technological response to increased traffic volumes

Total Network Coverage [Millions of Homes, including brownfield]

35% FttH

4.49

4.57

4.61

4.64

4.68

1 25

4

4

1.

1.

1 22

1.29

4.14

4.11

418.

4.08

0.18

00..227

0.25

78

0.87

0.29

0.7

72

0.35

0.12

0.15

0.05

0.18

0.22

3.21

3.17

3 14

.10

3.04

3.4

3.4

3.36

3.34

3.32

2Q19

3Q19

4Q189

1Q20

2Q20

3

7

4

7

1

2

18

3

18

HFC only

HFC and FttH

FttH only

Homes Passed with FttH

[K Homes, including brownfield]

1,80

1,640

1,60

1,397

1,469

1,543

1,288

1,40

1,217

1,20

1,137

1,00

804

926

717

80

60

40

20

0

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Traffic Evolution

[%]

+50%

+25%

Pre-COVID19Post-COVID19

Pre-COVID19Post-COVID19

Fixed DataTraffic

Mobile Data Traffic

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

9

Solid telco operating performance

#LetsStayConnected

Tower Sale and Mobile Network Sharing

NOS Towering

Competition Authority non-opposition, formalities of closure underway

  • Competition Authority announced non-opposition to

agreement to sell

Towering

Cellnex on 7 July;

  • Final closing dependent on internal formalities
  • Once completed, NOS will be able to move ahead with technological optimization initiatives and expansion of our state-of-the-art mobile network;
  • 2,000 sites with agreement for additional 400 in 6 years;
  • Potential value of 550 million euros, with upfront payment of approximately 375 million euros;
  • OCF impact of 22 million euros in Year 1;
  • EV/OCF ~17x (2k sites) and ~25x (full perimeter).

Mobile Network Sharing

Ongoing exclusive negotiations with Vodafone

  • For a mobile network sharing agreement;
  • To enhance investment efficiency;
  • To achieve larger and faster coverage of the national territory;
  • Deliver a reinforced service with more benefits for customers;
  • Significant contribution to the economic and digital development of the country;
  • Each operator will maintain exclusive strategic control of their networks and independence in the definition and provision of customer service.

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

10

Solid telco operating performance

#LetsStayConnected

Cinemas closed throughout 2Q20, opening on 2 July. Good performance in non-Cinema Distribution Audiovisuals revenues

NOS Audiovisuals Revenues

[Millions of Euros]

16.7

18.2

16.6

• Reinforced health and safety and social distancing measures implemented in

12.2

preparation for 2 July reopening;

8.9

  • Online ticket and bar sales encouraged through the NOS Cinemas App;
  • Implementation of cost cutting measures rental reduction and decrease of temporary headcount;

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

  • Sales set for slow recovery given social distancing restrictions and continued

delays in high box-office sales premieres such as Top Gun, Minions, Soul,

Wonderwoman and

Bodyguard, originally set for 3Q20;

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

11

#LetsStayConnected

I. Solid telco operating performance

II. COVID 19 Impact gradual deconfinement

III. Resilient telco financial performance

2Q20 Results

Conference Call

COVID 19 Impact gradual deconfinement

#LetsStayConnected

Strong growth in the adoption of digital platforms, leveraging on transformation programme developments

+52%

Total Users

Post-COVID vs Pre-COVID

NOS App

+19%

Daily Sessions

WTF App

+31%

Total Users

Post-COVID vs Pre-COVID

+19%

Daily Sessions

Post-COVID vs Pre-COVID

Website

Post-COVID vs Pre-COVID

Web self care

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

13

COVID 19 Impact gradual deconfinement

Store reopening almost complete and traffic recovering gradually

Stores Open

[Before Lockdown, Base 100]

Store Traffic

[Before Lockdown, Base 100]

100

96

100

91

70

29

Before

During

Now

Before

During

Now

Lockdown

Lockdown

Lockdown

Lockdown

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

14

#LetsStayConnected

I. Solid telco operating performance

II. COVID 19 Impact gradual deconfinement

III.Resilient telco financial performance

2Q20 Results

Conference Call

Resilient financial performance

#LetsStayConnected

Revenue decline in Telco driven by premium sports channels, roaming and lower DTH subscribers yoy; Cinemas were closed for the entire quarter in 2Q20.

Consolidated Revenues and YoY Change [Millions of Euros, %]

Telco Revenues and YoY Change

[Millions of Euros, %]

AV & Cinema Revenues and YoY Change [Millions of Euros, %]

3800.

365.6 370.5 366.4

20.%0

40.0

20.%0

80.%0

3600.

3400.

3200.

300.

2800.

2600.

2400.

2200.

200.

3.0%

345.4

321.3 321.7

1.0% 0.5%

-3.0%

-12.1%-12.1%

15.0%

400.

10.0%

347.0

347.4

346.6

332.9

3500.

319.9

320.3

50%.

2.1%

-0.1%

0.3%

00%.

300.

-2.2%

5- 0%.

2500.

-10.0%

-7.8%

-7.7%

-15.0%

200.

35.0

33.6

15.0%

29.1

30.3

30.0

10.%0

14.0%

15.6%

21.8

25.0

1.8%

50%.

20.0

-15.5%

15.0

00%.

8.9

10.0

-50%.

-69.2%

50.

-10.0%

00.

60.%0

40.%0

20.%0

00%.

20- 0%.

40- 0%.

60- 0%.

80- 0%.

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2Q20*

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2Q20*

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

* Revenues adjusted for the regulatory imposition of international call caps within Europe.

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

16

Resilient financial performance

#LetsStayConnected

Relative resilience in Consumer and B2B, while Wholesale & Others were impacted by roaming and mass calling services decline in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic

Telco Revenue Growth

[%]

Consumer, Business, Wholesale & Others YoY Change

[%]

3.1%

3.5%2.1%

0.2%

0.5%

-0.1%

0.3%

-2.0%

2.9%

1.7%

-2.2%

0.9%

1.8%

0.9%

1.5%

0.9%

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

Not Adjusted

Adjusted*

2.5%

2.3% -7.7%

-7.8%

2Q20 4Q18

16.8%

16.8%

1.1%

-0.1%

1.4%

0.3%

-3.0%

1.2%

2.0%

2

-11..3%1

-0.2%

1.4%

1.2%

0.0%

1.0%

-7.3%

-5.0%

1.1%

-0.7%

-1.1%

0.3%

-0.8%

-20.3%

-7.3%

-30.4%

-20.1%

-50.1%

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

-26.6%

2Q20

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Consumer

Business

Wholesale & Others

* Revenues adjusted for the regulatory imposition of international call caps within Europe.

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

17

Resilient financial performance

#LetsStayConnected

COVID-19 impact felt at the EBITDA level, despite declining less than Revenues in both Telco and Cinema & Audiovisuals

Consolidated EBITDA, EBITDA Margin [Millions of Euros, %]

Telco EBITDA, EBITDA Margin

[Millions of Euros, %]

AV & Cinema EBITDA, EBITDA Margin [Millions of Euros, %]

190.0

170.0

150.0

130.0

110.0

90.0

70.0

50.0

-7.8%

yoy

171.2

172.7

152.7

157.9

135.9

46.8%

46.6%

44.2%

49.1%

37.1%

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

-3.5%

yoy

100%.

1700.

90.%0

158.2

157.0

152.6

1600.

80.%0

141.8

1500.

70.%0

47.7%

1400.

45.2%

60.%0

45.6%

121.9

42.6%

1300.

50.%0

1200.

35.2%

40.%0

1100.

30.%0

100.

20.%0

90.0

10.%0

00%.

80.0

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

70.%0

18.0

65.%0

16.0

60.%0

14.0

55.%0

12.0

50.%0

10.0

45.%0

80.

40.%0

60.

35.%0

40.

30.%0

20.

25.%0

20.%0

00.

-59.6%

yoy

15.7

13.0

14.0

10.9

5.3

50.1%

58.8%

44.8%

46.7%

46.3%

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

140.0%

1200%.

100%.

80.0%

60.0%

40.0%

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

18

Resilient financial performance

Net Income decline due to COVID-19 impact at the EBITDA level

#LetsStayConnected

Consolidated Net Income

[Millions of Euros]

-5.0%

yoy

47.7

47.9

45.3

Cost breakdown below EBITDA

[Millions of Euros]

5.4

-10.4

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

1.1

20.0

1

0

0.0

(20.0)

(40.0)

(60.0)

(80.0)

(100.0)

Share

(120.0)

results

Share of JV

results

00

(4)

(103)

D&A Other expenses

2Q19 2Q20

6.3

00

  1. (12)

Discontinued

Net Fin.

Income

Op.

Expenses Taxes

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

19

Resilient financial performance

#LetsStayConnected

Customer CAPEX stable yoy with pick-up in commercial activity as from mid-May; Decline in Technical CAPEX due to completion of Single RAN upgrade and pending 5G visibility

Total, Telco and AV & Cinema CAPEX Excl. Leasing Contracts

Technical CAPEX

[Millions of Euros]

Customer CAPEX, % of Telco Revenues [Millions of Euros, %]

[Millions of Euros]

95.2

92.2

99.7

88.2

10.0

83.5

5.6

8.7

6.4

4.1

89.5

83.6

89.7

81.8

79.4

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

Telco

AV & Cinema

58.1

52.6

47.5

48.5

48.0

19.6

18.4

8.2

16.9

18.7

38.5

30.6

34.2

29.8

39.8

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

Baseline

NW Exp, Subst, Integration & Others

38.0

37.0

36.0

35.0

34.0

33.0

32.0

31.0

30.0

29.0

28.0

37.0

36.1

33.4

31.4

31.4

9.1%

10.4%

10.7%

10.0%

9.8%

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

50.0%

45.0%

40.0%

35.0%

30.0%

25.0%

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%

50%.

00%.

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

20

Resilient financial performance

#LetsStayConnected

FCF declining less than EBITDA due to lower CAPEX yoy

EBITDA Total CAPEX Excl. Leasings

[Millions of Euros]

-2.3%

yoy

90.0

80.4

76.1

74.3

80.0

70.0

64.5

60.0

50.0

40.0

36.2

30.0

20.0

10.0

00.

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

70.0

60.0

50.0

40.0

30.0

20.0

10.0

00.

Operating Cash Flow*

[Millions of Euros]

-4.3%

yoy

65.2

62.4

57.9

44.4

20.4

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

60.0

50.0

40.0

30.0

20.0

10.0

00.

Free Cash Flow

[Millions of Euros]

-6.4%

yoy

57.1

53.5

44.4

34.6

2.4

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

* After lease payments.

21

Resilient financial performance

#LetsStayConnected

Solid capital structure with leverage ratio now at 1.8x, average cost of debt remains low. BS to strengthen further with cash-in from Tower sale.

Net Financial Debt, Net Financial Debt/EBITDA After Leases

Average Cost of Debt

[%]

[Millions of Euros, X]

1,3750.

40x.

1,1750.1,130.3

1,089.3

1,093.6

35x.

1.5%

1.4%

1,062.1

1,009.4

1.3%

1.3%

30x.

9750.

1.1%

2.0x

25x.

1.9x

1.9x

1.9x

1.8x

775.0

20x.

15x.

570.

10x.

3750.

05x.

1750.

00x.

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

1,009.4 million Euros

Net Financial Debt

1,220.2 million Euros

Net Debt Including Leases

1.8x

Net Financial Debt / EBITDA After Leases

488.1 million Euros

Cash and Liquidity Position*

2.7 years

Total Average Maturity

1.3%

2Q20 Earnings Presentation

* Includes non-issued financing lines.

22

Q&A

#LetsStayConnected

2Q20 Results Conference Call

23 July 2020

#LetsStayConnected

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 1 430 M 1 657 M 1 657 M
Net income 2020 98,3 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2020 1 291 M 1 496 M 1 496 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 8,08%
Capitalization 1 861 M 2 157 M 2 157 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 478
Free-Float 47,4%
Technical analysis trends NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,78 €
Last Close Price 3,62 €
Spread / Highest target 87,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jorge de Brito Pereira Chairman
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
António Domingues Non-Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOS, SGPS, S.A.-24.50%2 157
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.20%230 693
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.32%87 653
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.84%83 979
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-2.55%52 904
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC3.42%40 060
