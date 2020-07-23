NOS SGPS S A : 23-07-20 - NOS informa sobre Apresentação de Resultados do 2T20
0
07/23/2020 | 06:41am EDT
2Q20 Results Conference Call
23 July 2020
Highlights 2Q20
All main financial and operational impacts of the pandemic previously highlighted persisted in 2Q20, to a greater extent, given they lasted almost the entire quarter;
Resilient performance of core telecom operations, with commercial activity starting to pick-up with the deconfinement from mid-May;
Cinema exhibition and distribution contributed with no revenues this quarter, cinemas reopened on 2 July; Stable performance of remaining Audiovisuals revenue lines;
Technological investments were lower yoy, due to phasing of deployment plans which remain on track within the context of the FttH network rollout and phasing of mobile upgrade investment; Customer Related CAPEX was stable yoy reflecting a pickup in sales and retention activity with gradual deconfinement from mid-May;
Robust FCF generation of 53.5 million euros, falling less than EBITDA due to yoy savings in
CAPEX;
Debt reduction due to postponement of dividend distribution to 3Q20, sustaining solid capital structure with 1.8x Net Financial Debt / EBITDA AL;
-12.1%
Consolidated Revenues
-7.8%
Telco Revenues
-7.8%
EBITDA
-3.5%
Telco EBITDA
-12.2%
Total CAPEX1
-4.3%
Operating CF2
1. Excluding Leasings. 2. Including Leasings.
I. Solid telco operating performance
II. COVID 19 Impact gradual deconfinement III. Resilient financial performance
2Q20 Results
Conference Call
Solid telco operating performance
Solid performance in Fixed Pay TV, yoy improvements in Fixed BB and Voice; Good growth in post-paid mobile subscribers
Fixed Access Pay TV - Net Adds
[Thousands]
Fixed BB and Fixed Voice - Net Adds
[Thousands]
Mobile - Net Adds
[Thousands]
18
14
11
12
7
9
7
5
3
2
2
3
0
-2
-5
-5
-6
-1
-3
-3
-10
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
5
4
3
2
0
4
1
-3
-7
-8
1Q20
2Q19
1Q19
18
14
4
-3 0
2Q20 3Q19
10 7
2 1
2Q19 1Q18
15
13
16
12
14
14
10
10
10
9
8
13
9
6
7
4
3
2
-3
0
3Q19
4Q19
2Q20
1Q20
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
52
40
20
21
39
38
30
19
21
30
23
0
-1
-7
-22
2Q19
2Q18
3Q19
1Q18
3Q18
42
47
48
40
28
21
23
20
21
1921
16
6
-5
-4
-1
-22
-18
-25
-26
-34
4Q19
2Q20
1Q20
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Total Pay TV Fixed Access DTH
Fixed Broadband
Fixed Voice
Mobile
Pre-Paid
Post-Paid
Solid telco operating performance
Pay TV growth continues to be supported by network expansion and lower yoy churn
NOS network expansion / Fixed Pay TV Net Adds
[Thousands]
Fixed Residential Churn
[Rebased, 1Q15 = 100]
76
10091
8896
269*
150
8076 808687
7478 73
84807478
89
79 75 7376 75
18
14 10 11 15
45
7
11
103
12
41
6
5
4
3
7
45
3
67
68
2
66 11
33
9
2738
55 43
14
3
8
15
4
4
-14
1Q14
2Q14
3Q14
4Q14
1Q15
2Q15
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q6
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
1Q15
2Q15
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
New HH Passed
Fixed Access Pay TV
Solid telco operating performance
Acceleration of Convergent + Integrated customer growth trend; ARPU under pressure mainly from premium sports revenues
Convergent+Integrated Subscribers, RGUs per Sub
Convergent+Integrated Penetration of Fixed Access
Fixed Residential ARPU
[Euros]
[Thousands, Unit]
Subscribers
[%]
1,000.
9500.
900.
8500.
800.
7500.
700.
6500.
600.
5500.
500.
914.8
930.7
942.3
957.5
907.2
5.0
5.1
5.1
5.0
5.0
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
10.0
90.
80.
70.
60.
50.
40.
30.
20.
10.
00.
61.0%
44.9
44.6
44.7
44.2
42.3
60.2%
59.8%
59.2% 59.1%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Solid telco operating performance
New B2C offers innovation, segmentation and reinforced equipment and additional
: a new brand with a 100% digital and disruptive value proposition addressing an emerging segment: Digital Champions;
• Everything is done through the
app: customers can subscribe in less than 3 minutes and manage
their services exclusively through an app (no stores, call centres, etc);
Offer centred on broadband (fixed and mobile) without TV and a new approach to managing the customer relationship
Digital adults are an increasingly relevant segment:
25-44,urban, digital is their natural habitat
Heavy users of streaming services who do not value traditional TV
Preference for online shopping and financial management
Accelerating
transformation and
learning process
Digital Ways of working, digital customer experience design, customer behaviour, formats and digital marketing strategies
Solid telco operating performance
B2B: Focus on partnership and proximity, ensuring agile and resilient response
• Negative revenue impact from contract renegotiation due to
offset by provision of
more data and IT managed services;
Opportunity for transformation helping clients deal with the challenges of going remote and moving to digital platforms and new sources of revenues from equipment sales;
Launch of a digital first, agile development programme targeting the SME segments, with 9 main service offerings in the IT and security arena;
Strategic partnerships signed with key cloud platforms in recent months, Google, AWS and Azure, positioning NOS as a preferred, specialist partner for hybrid cloud solutions.
Solid telco operating performance
FttH deployment on track and best in class technological response to increased traffic volumes
Total Network Coverage [Millions of Homes, including brownfield]
35% FttH
4.49
4.57
4.61
4.64
4.68
1 25
4
4
1.
1.
1 22
1.29
4.14
4.11
418.
4.08
0.18
00..227
0.25
78
0.87
0.29
0.7
72
0.35
0.12
0.15
0.05
0.18
0.22
3.21
3.17
3 14
.10
3.04
3.4
3.4
3.36
3.34
3.32
2Q19
3Q19
4Q189
1Q20
2Q20
3
7
4
7
1
2
18
3
18
HFC only
HFC and FttH
FttH only
Homes Passed with FttH
[K Homes, including brownfield]
1,80
1,640
1,60
1,397
1,469
1,543
1,288
1,40
1,217
1,20
1,137
1,00
804
926
717
80
60
40
20
0
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Traffic Evolution
[%]
≈ +50%
≈ +25%
Pre-COVID19Post-COVID19
Pre-COVID19Post-COVID19
Fixed DataTraffic
Mobile Data Traffic
Solid telco operating performance
Tower Sale and Mobile Network Sharing
NOS Towering
Competition Authority non-opposition, formalities of closure underway
Competition Authority announced non-opposition to
agreement to sell
Towering
Cellnex on 7 July;
Final closing dependent on internal formalities
Once completed, NOS will be able to move ahead with technological optimization initiatives and expansion of our state-of-the-art mobile network;
2,000 sites with agreement for additional 400 in 6 years;
Potential value of 550 million euros, with upfront payment of approximately 375 million euros;
OCF impact of 22 million euros in Year 1;
EV/OCF ~17x (2k sites) and ~25x (full perimeter).
Mobile Network Sharing
Ongoing exclusive negotiations with Vodafone
For a mobile network sharing agreement;
To enhance investment efficiency;
To achieve larger and faster coverage of the national territory;
Deliver a reinforced service with more benefits for customers;
Significant contribution to the economic and digital development of the country;
Each operator will maintain exclusive strategic control of their networks and independence in the definition and provision of customer service.
Solid telco operating performance
Cinemas closed throughout 2Q20, opening on 2 July. Good performance in non-Cinema Distribution Audiovisuals revenues
NOS Audiovisuals Revenues
[Millions of Euros]
16.7
18.2
16.6
• Reinforced health and safety and social distancing measures implemented in
12.2
preparation for 2 July reopening;
8.9
Online ticket and bar sales encouraged through the NOS Cinemas App;
Implementation of cost cutting measures rental reduction and decrease of temporary headcount;
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Sales set for slow recovery given social distancing restrictions and continued
delays in high box-office sales premieres such as Top Gun, Minions, Soul,
Wonderwoman and
Bodyguard, originally set for 3Q20;
I. Solid telco operating performance
II. COVID 19 Impact gradual deconfinement
III. Resilient telco financial performance
2Q20 Results
Conference Call
COVID 19 Impact gradual deconfinement
Strong growth in the adoption of digital platforms, leveraging on transformation programme developments
+52%
Total Users
Post-COVID vs Pre-COVID
NOS App
+19%
Daily Sessions
WTF App
+31%
Total Users
Post-COVID vs Pre-COVID
+19%
Daily Sessions
Post-COVID vs Pre-COVID
Website
Post-COVID vs Pre-COVID
Web self care
COVID 19 Impact gradual deconfinement
Store reopening almost complete and traffic recovering gradually
Stores Open
[Before Lockdown, Base 100]
Store Traffic
[Before Lockdown, Base 100]
100
96
100
91
70
29
Before
During
Now
Before
During
Now
Lockdown
Lockdown
Lockdown
Lockdown
I. Solid telco operating performance
II. COVID 19 Impact gradual deconfinement
III.Resilient telco financial performance
2Q20 Results
Conference Call
Resilient financial performance
Revenue decline in Telco driven by premium sports channels, roaming and lower DTH subscribers yoy; Cinemas were closed for the entire quarter in 2Q20.
Consolidated Revenues and YoY Change [Millions of Euros, %]
Telco Revenues and YoY Change
[Millions of Euros, %]
AV & Cinema Revenues and YoY Change [Millions of Euros, %]
3800.
365.6 370.5 366.4
20.%0
40.0
20.%0
80.%0
3600.
3400.
3200.
300.
2800.
2600.
2400.
2200.
200.
3.0%
345.4
321.3 321.7
1.0% 0.5%
-3.0%
-12.1%-12.1%
15.0%
400.
10.0%
347.0
347.4
346.6
332.9
3500.
319.9
320.3
50%.
2.1%
-0.1%
0.3%
00%.
300.
-2.2%
5- 0%.
2500.
-10.0%
-7.8%
-7.7%
-15.0%
200.
35.0
33.6
15.0%
29.1
30.3
30.0
10.%0
14.0%
15.6%
21.8
25.0
1.8%
50%.
20.0
-15.5%
15.0
00%.
8.9
10.0
-50%.
-69.2%
50.
-10.0%
00.
60.%0
40.%0
20.%0
00%.
20- 0%.
40- 0%.
60- 0%.
80- 0%.
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q20*
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q20*
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
* Revenues adjusted for the regulatory imposition of international call caps within Europe.
Resilient financial performance
Relative resilience in Consumer and B2B, while Wholesale & Others were impacted by roaming and mass calling services decline in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic
Telco Revenue Growth
[%]
Consumer, Business, Wholesale & Others YoY Change
[%]
3.1%
3.5%2.1%
0.2%
0.5%
-0.1%
0.3%
-2.0%
2.9%
1.7%
-2.2%
0.9%
1.8%
0.9%
1.5%
0.9%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
Not Adjusted
Adjusted*
2.5%
2.3% -7.7%
-7.8%
2Q20 4Q18
16.8%
16.8%
1.1%
-0.1%
1.4%
0.3%
-3.0%
1.2%
2.0%
2
-11..3%1
-0.2%
1.4%
1.2%
0.0%
1.0%
-7.3%
-5.0%
1.1%
-0.7%
-1.1%
0.3%
-0.8%
-20.3%
-7.3%
-30.4%
-20.1%
-50.1%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
-26.6%
2Q20
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Consumer
Business
Wholesale & Others
* Revenues adjusted for the regulatory imposition of international call caps within Europe.
Resilient financial performance
COVID-19 impact felt at the EBITDA level, despite declining less than Revenues in both Telco and Cinema & Audiovisuals
Consolidated EBITDA, EBITDA Margin [Millions of Euros, %]
Telco EBITDA, EBITDA Margin
[Millions of Euros, %]
AV & Cinema EBITDA, EBITDA Margin [Millions of Euros, %]
190.0
170.0
150.0
130.0
110.0
90.0
70.0
50.0
-7.8%
yoy
171.2
172.7
152.7
157.9
135.9
46.8%
46.6%
44.2%
49.1%
37.1%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
-3.5%
yoy
100%.
1700.
90.%0
158.2
157.0
152.6
1600.
80.%0
141.8
1500.
70.%0
47.7%
1400.
45.2%
60.%0
45.6%
121.9
42.6%
1300.
50.%0
1200.
35.2%
40.%0
1100.
30.%0
100.
20.%0
90.0
10.%0
00%.
80.0
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
70.%0
18.0
65.%0
16.0
60.%0
14.0
55.%0
12.0
50.%0
10.0
45.%0
80.
40.%0
60.
35.%0
40.
30.%0
20.
25.%0
20.%0
00.
-59.6%
yoy
15.7
13.0
14.0
10.9
5.3
50.1%
58.8%
44.8%
46.7%
46.3%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
140.0%
1200%.
100%.
80.0%
60.0%
40.0%
Resilient financial performance
Net Income decline due to COVID-19 impact at the EBITDA level
Consolidated Net Income
[Millions of Euros]
-5.0%
yoy
47.7
47.9
45.3
Cost breakdown below EBITDA
[Millions of Euros]
5.4
-10.4
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1.1
20.0
1
0
0.0
(20.0)
(40.0)
(60.0)
(80.0)
(100.0)
Share
(120.0)
results
Share of JV
results
00
(4)
(103)
D&A Other expenses
2Q19 2Q20
6.3
00
(12)
Discontinued
Net Fin.
Income
Op.
Expenses Taxes
Resilient financial performance
Customer CAPEX stable yoy with pick-up in commercial activity as from mid-May; Decline in Technical CAPEX due to completion of Single RAN upgrade and pending 5G visibility
Total, Telco and AV & Cinema CAPEX Excl. Leasing Contracts
Technical CAPEX
[Millions of Euros]
Customer CAPEX, % of Telco Revenues [Millions of Euros, %]
[Millions of Euros]
95.2
92.2
99.7
88.2
10.0
83.5
5.6
8.7
6.4
4.1
89.5
83.6
89.7
81.8
79.4
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
Telco
AV & Cinema
58.1
52.6
47.5
48.5
48.0
19.6
18.4
8.2
16.9
18.7
38.5
30.6
34.2
29.8
39.8
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
Baseline
NW Exp, Subst, Integration & Others
38.0
37.0
36.0
35.0
34.0
33.0
32.0
31.0
30.0
29.0
28.0
37.0
36.1
33.4
31.4
31.4
9.1%
10.4%
10.7%
10.0%
9.8%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
50.0%
45.0%
40.0%
35.0%
30.0%
25.0%
20.0%
15.0%
10.0%
50%.
00%.
Resilient financial performance
FCF declining less than EBITDA due to lower CAPEX yoy
EBITDA Total CAPEX Excl. Leasings
[Millions of Euros]
-2.3%
yoy
90.0
80.4
76.1
74.3
80.0
70.0
64.5
60.0
50.0
40.0
36.2
30.0
20.0
10.0
00.
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
70.0
60.0
50.0
40.0
30.0
20.0
10.0
00.
Operating Cash Flow*
[Millions of Euros]
-4.3%
yoy
65.2
62.4
57.9
44.4
20.4
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
60.0
50.0
40.0
30.0
20.0
10.0
00.
Free Cash Flow
[Millions of Euros]
-6.4%
yoy
57.1
53.5
44.4
34.6
2.4
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
* After lease payments.
Resilient financial performance
Solid capital structure with leverage ratio now at 1.8x, average cost of debt remains low. BS to strengthen further with cash-in from Tower sale.
Net Financial Debt, Net Financial Debt/EBITDA After Leases