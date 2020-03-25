NOS SGPS S A : 25-03-20 - NOS informs on co-optation of Members of the Board of Directors

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Pursuant to Article 3 (a) of CMVM´s (Portuguese Securities Market Commission) Regulation No. 5/2008, NOS, SGPS, S.A. ("NOS"), public company, announces to the Shareholders and the Market that, at the meeting held on March 23, 2020, the Board of Directors resolved, pursuant to paragraph b) of number 3 of article 393 of the Portuguese Companies Code, to co-opt Ana Rita Cernadas, Cristina Maria de Jesus Marques e José Carvalho de Freitas, as Non Executive Members of the Board of Directors, to complete the current term of office running from 2019 to 2021.

The aforementioned co-optations will be submitted for ratification at the next General Meeting of Shareholders.

Lisbon, 25 March 2020

