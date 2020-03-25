Log in
NOS SGPS S A : 25-03-20 - NOS informs on co-optation of Members of the Board of Directors

03/25/2020 | 06:48pm EDT

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(Public Company)

Registered Office: Rua Actor António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

and Corporation no. 504 453 513

ANNOUNCEMENT

Pursuant to Article 3 (a) of CMVM´s (Portuguese Securities Market Commission) Regulation No. 5/2008, NOS, SGPS, S.A. ("NOS"), public company, announces to the Shareholders and the Market that, at the meeting held on March 23, 2020, the Board of Directors resolved, pursuant to paragraph b) of number 3 of article 393 of the Portuguese Companies Code, to co-opt Ana Rita Cernadas, Cristina Maria de Jesus Marques e José Carvalho de Freitas, as Non Executive Members of the Board of Directors, to complete the current term of office running from 2019 to 2021.

The aforementioned co-optations will be submitted for ratification at the next General Meeting of Shareholders.

This information is also available on NOS´Investor Relations website at www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 25 March 2020

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725

Fax: +351 21 782 4735

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 22:47:07 UTC
