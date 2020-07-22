Log in
NOS, SGPS, S.A.

NOS
NOS SGPS S A : Portugal's NOS H1 net profit falls by two thirds as pandemic bites

07/22/2020

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Portuguese telecoms company NOS reported its first-half net profit fell a whopping 61% to 35 million euros ($40.54 million) on Wednesday, attributing the sobering result to losses from cinemas, roaming, and subscription services.

Revenues fell 7.6% to 666.6 million euros while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)fell 6.3% to 310.6 million, the company said.

"The results can be explained by the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, by the increase in non-recurring costs in the form of provisions to counter the increase in bad debt incurred in the first quarter, among other things," the company said. ($1 = 0.8634 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Nathan Allen)

Financials
Sales 2020 1 430 M 1 657 M 1 657 M
Net income 2020 98,3 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2020 1 291 M 1 496 M 1 496 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 7,97%
Capitalization 1 886 M 2 167 M 2 185 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 478
Free-Float 47,4%
Technical analysis trends NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,78 €
Last Close Price 3,67 €
Spread / Highest target 85,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jorge de Brito Pereira Chairman
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
António Domingues Non-Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOS, SGPS, S.A.-23.50%2 167
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.06%231 066
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.32%88 708
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.83%84 055
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-4.72%51 731
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC3.42%39 303
