NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS COMPANY PLC

(NTOG)
Nostra Terra Oil and Gas : Confirmation of TVR & Notifiable Positions

03/11/2019 | 03:21am EDT

RNS Number : 3824S

Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company PLC 11 March 2019

11 March 2019

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc

("Nostra Terra" or the "Company")

Confirmation of TVR & Notifiable Positions

Further to the announcement of 07 March 2019, Nostra Terra conﬁrms the current total vo ng rights of the Company is presently 147,206,221 ("TVR Today"). Following admission of the 47,916,665 new ordinary shares, announced in the placing on 27 February 2019 and which is expected to occur on 13 March 2019 ("Admission"), the Company's total vo ng rights is expected to increase to 195,122,886 ("TVR on 13 March").

For the sake of clarity the Company sets out below the no ﬁable posi ons of Miton Group Plc and Eridge Capital Limited on the basis of the TVR Today and the TVR on 13 March, following the allotment and issuance of shares to placees.

Shareholder

Holding of Ordinary Shares following Admission*

% of VR Today

% of VR on 13

March

Miton Group plc

19,791,666

0

10.14

Eridge Capital Limited

9,731,333

4.43

4.98

* Based on the latest information provided to the Company by the shareholders

For further information, visit www.ntog.co.uk or contact:

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc

Tel:

+1 480 993 8933

Matt Lofgran, CEO

Strand Hanson Limited

Tel:

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

(Nominated & Financial Adviser and Joint Broker)

Rory Murphy / Ritchie Balmer / Jack Botros

Shard Capital Stockbrokers (Joint Broker)

Tel:

+44 (0) 207 186 9952

Damon Heath / Erik Woolgar

Smaller Company Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Tel:

+44 (0) 20 3651 2910

Rupert Williams / Jeremy Woodgate

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCURVKRKVAOAAR

Disclaimer

Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 07:19:04 UTC
