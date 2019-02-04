Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc    NTOG   GB00B067H256

NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS COMPANY PLC (NTOG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas : Twin Well 100% Payback Complete in 1 Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 02:30pm EST

RNS Number : 9103O

Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company PLC 04 February 2019

4 February 2019

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc

("Nostra Terra" or the "Company")

Twin Well 100% Payback Complete in 1 Year

Nostra Terra (AIM:NTOG), the oil and gas explora$on and produc$on company with a por(olio of assets in the USA and Egypt, is pleased to report that the Company's "Twin Well" has achieved full payback of drilling costs within 1 year of pu3ng the well into con$nuous produc$on. This considerably exceeds the expectations of the Company of the likely payback period at the start of drilling.

During H1 2018, Nostra Terra successfully drilled and completed the Twin Well and the "G6 Well" in Mitchell County. The Twin Well was put into con$nuous produc$on in February 2018 and the G6 Well at the end of June 2018. Both are ver$cal wells in the Permian Basin and produce into the same tank battery.

As a result of the success of the Twin Well and G6 Well, four new Proven Undeveloped loca$ons ("PUDs") have now been iden$ﬁed, which the Company expects will add to its exis$ng proven ("1P") reserves. These loca$ons oﬀset the exis$ng wells, which makes them lower risk and means they will beneﬁt from exis$ng produc$on infrastructure. The Board an$cipates an upgrade in reserves on theses leases, which, along with the Mesquite asset, will be reﬂected in the reserve assessment currently being finalized.

Matt Lofgran, Chief Executive Officer of Nostra Terra, commented:

"We're very happy to see the Twin Well reach payback so quickly. Our focus has been to build a solid founda on of assets where exis ng wells generate cash ﬂow, and where new wells can be drilled with strong returns, in a lower oil price environment. The performance here is a strong endorsement for our investment in the area.

With Pine Mills, the exis ng Permian Basin assets, and now the Mesquite Asset, which has such large potential, we have a strong portfolio and foundation from which we plan to continue growing."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, visit www.ntog.co.uk or contact:

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc

Tel:

+1 480 993 8933

Matt Lofgran, CEO

Strand Hanson Limited

Tel:

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

(Nominated & Financial Adviser and Joint Broker)

Rory Murphy / Ritchie Balmer / Jack Botros

Smaller Company Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Tel:

+44 (0) 20 3651 2910

Rupert Williams / Jeremy Woodgate

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DRLTJMLTMBMMBAL

Disclaimer

Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company plc published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 19:28:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS C
02:30pNOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS : Twin Well 100% Payback Complete in 1 Year
PU
01/21NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS : Engineered Economics Report Mesquite
PU
01/17NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS : Mesquite Asset Expansion
PU
2018NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS : Dallas Operations Office
PU
2018NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS : Mesquite Field Development Plan
PU
2018NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS : Operations Update, Hedging & Mesquite Development
PU
2018NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS : Mesquite Field Development Plan
PU
2018NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS : Permian Basin Acquisition
PU
2018NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS : Senior Lending Facility and Operational Update
PU
2018NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS : Significant Production Increase at Pine Mills
PU
More news
Chart NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Matt B. Lofgran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristian Ewen Ainsworth Non-Executive Chairman
John Stafford Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOSTRA TERRA OIL AND GAS COMPANY PLC-2.04%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS10.15%79 067
CNOOC LTD8.72%74 707
EOG RESOURCES13.35%57 323
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.85%51 372
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD6.25%32 120
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.