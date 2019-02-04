Nostra Terra Oil and Gas : Twin Well 100% Payback Complete in 1 Year

RNS Number : 9103O

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc

("Nostra Terra" or the "Company")

Twin Well 100% Payback Complete in 1 Year

Nostra Terra (AIM:NTOG), the oil and gas explora$on and produc$on company with a por(olio of assets in the USA and Egypt, is pleased to report that the Company's "Twin Well" has achieved full payback of drilling costs within 1 year of pu3ng the well into con$nuous produc$on. This considerably exceeds the expectations of the Company of the likely payback period at the start of drilling.

During H1 2018, Nostra Terra successfully drilled and completed the Twin Well and the "G6 Well" in Mitchell County. The Twin Well was put into con$nuous produc$on in February 2018 and the G6 Well at the end of June 2018. Both are ver$cal wells in the Permian Basin and produce into the same tank battery.

As a result of the success of the Twin Well and G6 Well, four new Proven Undeveloped loca$ons ("PUDs") have now been iden$ﬁed, which the Company expects will add to its exis$ng proven ("1P") reserves. These loca$ons oﬀset the exis$ng wells, which makes them lower risk and means they will beneﬁt from exis$ng produc$on infrastructure. The Board an$cipates an upgrade in reserves on theses leases, which, along with the Mesquite asset, will be reﬂected in the reserve assessment currently being finalized.

Matt Lofgran, Chief Executive Officer of Nostra Terra, commented:

"We're very happy to see the Twin Well reach payback so quickly. Our focus has been to build a solid founda on of assets where exis ng wells generate cash ﬂow, and where new wells can be drilled with strong returns, in a lower oil price environment. The performance here is a strong endorsement for our investment in the area.

With Pine Mills, the exis ng Permian Basin assets, and now the Mesquite Asset, which has such large potential, we have a strong portfolio and foundation from which we plan to continue growing."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

