NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC

(NOG)
Nostrum Oil & Gas : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc

07/15/2019 | 04:45am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Numis Securities Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Joint Broker to Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

12/07/2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

None

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary 1p

Purchase

12,673

47.08 GBX

47.065 GBX

Ordinary 1p

Sale

14,500

47.375 GBX

47.00 GBX

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

15/07/2019

Contact name:

Conor Clarke

Telephone number:

0207 260 1600

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Nostrum Oil & Gas plc published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 08:44:03 UTC
Financials ()
Sales 2019 365 M
EBIT 2019 98,2 M
Net income 2019 33,8 M
Debt 2019 1 009 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,56x
P/E ratio 2020 4,30x
EV / Sales2019 3,01x
EV / Sales2020 2,75x
Capitalization 88,0 M
Chart NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,76  $
Last Close Price 0,48  
Spread / Highest target 479%
Spread / Average Target 271%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kai-Uwe Kessel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Atul Gupta Chairman
Herman Heinz Thomas Wendel Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Richardson Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher Codrington Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC-53.88%108
TOURMALINE OIL CORP-0.41%3 489
PAREX RESOURCES INC30.15%2 380
BERRY PETROLEUM CORP19.66%846
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC4.55%448
SURGE ENERGY INC-13.61%310
