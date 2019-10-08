Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC    NOG   GB00BGP6Q951

NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC

(NOG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/08 03:17:55 am
11.41 GBp   +2.79%
04:12aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil and Gas plc
PU
10/07EATON VANCE CORP. : - Form 8.3 - Nostrum Oil and Gas
PR
10/07EATON VANCE CORP. : - Form 8.3 - Nostrum Oil and Gas plc
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nostrum Oil & Gas : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil and Gas plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 04:12am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Numis Securities Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Joint Broker to Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

07/10/2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

None

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary 1p

Sale

50,000

11.10 GBX

11.10 GBX

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

08/10/2019

Contact name:

Jamie Goldstein

Telephone number:

0207 260 1600

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Nostrum Oil & Gas plc published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 08:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC
04:12aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil and Gas plc
PU
10/07EATON VANCE CORP. : - Form 8.3 - Nostrum Oil and Gas
PR
10/07EATON VANCE CORP. : - Form 8.3 - Nostrum Oil and Gas plc
PR
10/07NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc
PU
10/04NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - Nostrum Oil & Gas plc
PU
10/04NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
PU
10/02NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
PU
10/01NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil and Gas plc
PU
09/30NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc
PU
09/27NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 350 M
EBIT 2019 103 M
Net income 2019 36,9 M
Debt 2019 1 030 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 0,67x
P/E ratio 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales2019 3,01x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 25,3 M
Chart NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,45  $
Last Close Price 0,14  $
Spread / Highest target 1 917%
Spread / Average Target 961%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kai-Uwe Kessel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Atul Gupta Executive Chairman
Robert Tinkhof Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Richardson Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher Codrington Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC-89.22%28
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.-30.98%2 694
BERRY PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.06%758
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.7.60%462
SURGE ENERGY INC.-22.45%272
OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD.-71.71%61
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group