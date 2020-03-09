Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC    NOG   GB00BGP6Q951

NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC

(NOG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/06 11:35:10 am
10.84 GBp   -5.74%
03:03aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : UOG gas processing update
PU
03/05NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Peel Hunt LLP - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
PU
03/05NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Goldman Sachs (EPT) - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nostrum Oil & Gas : UOG gas processing update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:03am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
UOG gas processing update
Released 07:00 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 3564F
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
09 March 2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

London, 9 March 2020

UOG gas processing update

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LSE: NOG) ('Nostrum', or 'the Company'), an independent oil and gas company engaging in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin, today provides an update on its agreements to process UOG gas.

Nostrum has been informed by UOG that its delivery of gas to Nostrum will be delayed. UOG is currently working on a new timetable for delivery of gas to Nostrum. Despite this delay, UOG management expressed full commitment to deliver the gas before any penalties arise under the existing agreements, which would require gas to be delivered before 9 April 2023. Nostrum will provide further information when it receives further guidance from UOG regarding the date for expected delivery of first gas.

Nostrum remains in discussion with other third parties regarding the processing of gas through its infrastructure.

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014) relating to Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC.

LEI: 2138007VWEP4MM3J8B29

Further information

For further information please visit www.nog.co.uk

Further enquiries

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - Investor Relations

Kirsty Hamilton-Smith

Amy Barlow

+44 203 740 7433

ir@nog.co.uk

Instinctif Partners - UK

Mark Garraway

Sarah Hourahane

Dinara Shikhametova

+ 44 (0) 207 457 2020

nostrum@instinctif.com

Promo Group Communications - Kazakhstan

Irina Noskova

+ 7 (727) 264 67 37

Notifying person

Thomas Hartnett

Company Secretary

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an independent oil and gas company currently engaging in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: NOG). The principal producing asset of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is the Chinarevskoye field, in which it holds a 100% interest and is the operator through its wholly-owned subsidiary Zhaikmunai LLP. In addition, Nostrum Oil & Gas holds a 100% interest in and is the operator of the Rostoshinskoye, Darinskoye and Yuzhno-Gremyachenskoye oil and gas fields through the same subsidiary. Located in the pre-Caspian basin to the north-west of Uralsk, these exploration and development fields are situated between approximately 60 and 120 kilometres from the Chinarevskoye field.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief and current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to various matters. When used in this document, the words 'expects', 'believes', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'may', 'will', 'should' and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are not promises or guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those suggested by any such statements.

No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity, and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by the Listing Rules and applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
UPDKKFBNPBKDQNK
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



UOG gas processing update - RNS

Disclaimer

Nostrum Oil & Gas plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC
03:03aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : UOG gas processing update
PU
03/05NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Peel Hunt LLP - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
PU
03/05NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Goldman Sachs (EPT) - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
03/02NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Goldman Sachs (EPT) - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
03/02NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Peel Hunt LLP - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
PU
02/28NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Peel Hunt LLP - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
PU
02/26NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Peel Hunt LLP - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
PU
02/24NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Peel Hunt LLP - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
PU
02/21NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Goldman Sachs (EPT) - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
02/20NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Peel Hunt LLP - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 323 M
EBIT 2019 68,7 M
Net income 2019 11,0 M
Debt 2019 1 038 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,36x
P/E ratio 2020 4,71x
EV / Sales2019 3,29x
EV / Sales2020 3,95x
Capitalization 26,2 M
Chart NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,13  $
Last Close Price 0,14  $
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target -7,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kaat van Hecke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atul Gupta Executive Chairman
Robert Tinkhof Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Richardson Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher Codrington Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC-36.01%26
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.-27.73%2 219
PAREX RESOURCES INC.-27.62%1 852
BERRY CORPORATION-44.01%420
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.-33.50%320
SURGE ENERGY INC.-34.21%187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group