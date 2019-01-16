Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals Inc    NOUV

NOUVEAU LIFE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (NOUV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 11:05:39 am
0.0013 USD   +44.44%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nouveau Inc Moves Forward On Dividend To Puration Inc Shareholders Updating Nevada Registration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 10:57am EST

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (dba/Nouveau Inc.) (USOTC: NOUV) (“NOUV”) and Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) today announced that NOUV has updated its filings with the Nevada Secretary of State bringing the company current and disclosing the new officers.  Brian Shibley, the current CEO PURA has been appointed as the interim CEO of NOUV.  On October 4, 2018, PURA sold its cannabis cultivation business to NOUV in exchange for a $1.2 million convertible note with a commitment that the note would promptly be converted into shares of NOUV and that those converted shares would be distributed in a stock dividend to the shareholders of PURA.  Brian Shibley’s appointment as CEO is anticipated to accelerate the update of NOUV public filings and in so doing, speed up the anticipated dividend of NOUV shares to PURA shareholders. 

“Shareholders of NOUV and PURA can expect to see public filing updates this week in addition to the Nevada filing announced here,” said Brian Shibley, the CEO of both companies. “As I mentioned yesterday, I will make sure through public announcements that shareholders are kept abreast of the updates on a blow by blow basis.”

$5 Million In Potential 2019 Revenue

Mr. Shibley also reemphasized that the cultivation business acquired by NOUV is thriving and benefiting from the recent legalization of hemp farming in the U.S. under the 2018 Farm Act.  NOUV plans to plant 100 acres of hemp this spring adding to its existing cultivation operations.  The hemp farming is anticipated to generate up to $5 million in revenue.  

For more information visit http://www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOUVEAU LIFE PHARMACEUTICA
10:57aNouveau Inc Moves Forward On Dividend To Puration Inc Shareholders Updating N..
GL
01/15Nouveau Inc. Announces Brian Shibley CEO of PURA as Interim CEO of NOUV
GL
2018NOUVEAU LIFE PHARMACEUTICALS : Kali-Extracts and Nouveau Anticipate $5 Million I..
AQ
2018NOUVEAU LIFE PHARMACEUTICALS : Kali-Extracts and Nouveau Announce Cannabis Extra..
AQ
2018Puration Inc Announces 30 Percent Stake in Cannabis Pharmaceutical Company Pu..
AQ
2018Puration Inc. Publishes Telluride Health Company Acquisition Shareholder Pres..
AQ
2018Puration Inc. Publishes Telluride Health Company Acquisition Shareholder Pres..
AQ
2018Puration Inc Confirms Cannabis Pharmaceutical Partnership Developments with K..
AQ
2018Kali Inc. To Present Strategy For Entering $50 Billion Cannabis Pharmaceutica..
AQ
2018Puration Inc Confirms Cannabis Pharmaceutical Partnership Developments with K..
AQ
More news
Chart NOUVEAU LIFE PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Burns Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOUVEAU LIFE PHARMACEUTICALS INC-35.71%0
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.60%344 044
PFIZER-2.93%245 746
NOVARTIS3.55%221 313
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.59%220 097
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.50%190 790
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.