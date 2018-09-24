Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc    NOU   CA66979W1077

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC (NOU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc : Nouveau Monde Graphite to Present at The MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 03:33pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2018 / Nouveau Monde Graphite (OTCQX: NMGRF, TSX-V: NOU) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City. The Company will be presenting at 2:30pm on Monday, October 1st at Track 4.

ABOUT NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE

Nouveau Monde Graphite is a near-term producing Canadian mining Company focused on developing its Graphite operations with the highest environmental standards in one of the most advanced mining friendly jurisdictions in the world in Québec, Canada. The Company has over 14 linear kms of conductive anomalies confirmed to be caused by graphitic mineralization grading generally from 3-7% carbon graphite. In the coming weeks, Nouveau Monde will be distributing its first tonnes of graphite concentrate to interested parties, will complete its Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS), and will continue discussions to solidify an off-take agreement(s). The demonstration plant has been built for a production capacity of 2,000 tonnes of concentrated flake graphite over a two-year period.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on October 1st and 2nd. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request a meeting with Nouveau Monde Graphite please request for free registration on our website (www.microcapconf.com) or by emailing jborde@rbmilestone.com.

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com)

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Nouveau Monde Graphite


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC
03:33pNOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC : Nouveau Monde Graphite to Present at The MicroCap C..
AC
09/20NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : Starts Graphite Production at Its Demonstration Plant
AQ
09/18NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : Starts Graphite Production at Its Demonstration Plant
AQ
09/17NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : Provides an Update on its Previously Announced Private ..
AQ
09/05NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : Provides an Update on Its Previously Announced Private ..
AQ
09/04NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : Provides an Update on Its Previously Announced Private ..
AQ
08/25NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : and the Municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints Sign Ag..
AQ
08/24NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : and the Municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints Sign Ag..
AQ
08/07NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : Retains Hybrid Financial Ltd. to Provide Marketing and ..
AQ
07/14NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Previousl..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06The Landscape For Graphite Investing 
08/28Graphite Miners News For The Month Of August 2018 
07/28Graphite Miners News For The Month Of July 2018 
07/03A Review Of The North American EV Metal Miners 
06/28Graphite Miners News For The Month Of June 2018 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1,61 M
EBIT 2018 -3,19 M
Net income 2018 -3,19 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 27,9x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 44,9 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,70  CAD
Spread / Average Target 146%
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Desaulniers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl Trudeau Chief Operating Officer
Charles-Olivier Tarte Chief Financial Officer
Martin Brassard Director-Research & Development
Nathalie Jodoin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC35
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-6.72%34 215
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%28 755
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%13 294
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-22.64%10 051
BOLIDEN AB-11.03%7 632
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.