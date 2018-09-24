Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc : Nouveau Monde Graphite to Present at The MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2018 / Nouveau Monde Graphite (OTCQX: NMGRF, TSX-V: NOU) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City. The Company will be presenting at 2:30pm on Monday, October 1st at Track 4.

ABOUT NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE

Nouveau Monde Graphite is a near-term producing Canadian mining Company focused on developing its Graphite operations with the highest environmental standards in one of the most advanced mining friendly jurisdictions in the world in Québec, Canada. The Company has over 14 linear kms of conductive anomalies confirmed to be caused by graphitic mineralization grading generally from 3-7% carbon graphite. In the coming weeks, Nouveau Monde will be distributing its first tonnes of graphite concentrate to interested parties, will complete its Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS), and will continue discussions to solidify an off-take agreement(s). The demonstration plant has been built for a production capacity of 2,000 tonnes of concentrated flake graphite over a two-year period.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on October 1st and 2nd. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

