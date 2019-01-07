Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. Investors (NVFY)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. investors (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVFY) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 21, 2018, a report by Andri Capital indicated improper sales at Nova, alleging the company had “booked sales of over $50 million in recent years to two companies that either have been dissolved or do not exist” and that “other supposedly large customers of [Nova LifeStyle] do not seem to recognize doing business with Nova LifeStyle (possibly for over $60 million since 2011).” Following this news, Nova’s stock price fell sharply on December 21, 2018.

