Nova Lifestyle Inc    NVFY

NOVA LIFESTYLE INC (NVFY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/07 03:20:39 pm
0.6529 USD   +4.46%
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. Investors (NVFY)

01/07/2019 | 08:13pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. investors (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVFY) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 21, 2018, a report by Andri Capital indicated improper sales at Nova, alleging the company had “booked sales of over $50 million in recent years to two companies that either have been dissolved or do not exist” and that “other supposedly large customers of [Nova LifeStyle] do not seem to recognize doing business with Nova LifeStyle (possibly for over $60 million since 2011).” Following this news, Nova’s stock price fell sharply on December 21, 2018.

If you purchased Nova Lifestyle stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
