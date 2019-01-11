Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc.

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the February
26, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Nova Lifestyle, Inc.
(“Nova Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVFY)
securities between December 3, 2015 and December 20, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”).
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss,
participate.
On December 21, 2018, a report by Andri Capital indicated improper sales
at Nova, alleging the company had “booked sales of over $50 million in
recent years to two companies that either have been dissolved or do not
exist” and that “other supposedly large customers of [Nova LifeStyle] do
not seem to recognize doing business with Nova LifeStyle (possibly for
over $60 million since 2011).” Following this news, Nova’s stock price
fell sharply on December 21, 2018.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, the Company made
false and misleading statements to the market. Nova Lifestyle
mischaracterized its supposed “strategic alliance” with Shanxi Wangqing,
which the Company claimed had named it lead designer provider of all
furnishings for a $460 million senior center in China. Nova Lifestyle
inflated its reported revenues in 2016 and 2017 in conjunction with
Shanxi Wangqing and Merlino Lewis LLP. Based on these facts, the
Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all
relevant times.
If you purchased shares of Nova Lifestyle, you may move the Court no
later than February 26, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as
lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action
at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action
and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn
more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
