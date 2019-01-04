Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. Investors (NVFY)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Nova Lifestyle, Inc. investors (“Nova Lifestyle” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: NVFY)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On December 21, 2018, a report by Andri Capital indicated improper sales
at Nova, alleging the company had “booked sales of over $50 million in
recent years to two companies that either have been dissolved or do not
exist” and that “other supposedly large customers of [Nova Lifestyle] do
not seem to recognize doing business with Nova LifeStyle (possibly for
over $60 million since 2011).” Following this news, Nova’s stock price
fell sharply on December 21, 2018.
If you purchased Nova Lifestyle securities, have information or would
like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of
Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania
19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by
email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005553/en/