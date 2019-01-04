Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nova Lifestyle Inc    NVFY

NOVA LIFESTYLE INC (NVFY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 03:44:29 pm
0.625 USD   +4.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. Investors (NVFY)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 09:22pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. investors (“Nova Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVFY) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 21, 2018, a report by Andri Capital indicated improper sales at Nova, alleging the company had “booked sales of over $50 million in recent years to two companies that either have been dissolved or do not exist” and that “other supposedly large customers of [Nova Lifestyle] do not seem to recognize doing business with Nova LifeStyle (possibly for over $60 million since 2011).” Following this news, Nova’s stock price fell sharply on December 21, 2018.

If you purchased Nova Lifestyle securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVA LIFESTYLE INC
09:22pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nova Life..
BU
01/03The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against No..
BU
01/02FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
01/02Nova LifeStyle, Inc. Takes Action to Reinstate Investor Confidence Damaged By..
GL
2018Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Nova Lifestyle, ..
BU
2018INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating..
BU
2018INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
2018Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims against Nova Life..
BU
2018NOVA LIFESTYLE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
2018Nova LifeStyle Subsidiary iDesign Technology Won Top Microsoft Award in Taiwa..
GL
More news
Chart NOVA LIFESTYLE INC
Duration : Period :
Nova Lifestyle Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVA LIFESTYLE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Thanh H. Lam Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffery Chuang CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Wilson Yiu Chief Technology Officer
Bin Liu Independent Director
Umesh Patel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVA LIFESTYLE INC35.81%0
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD-3.78%2 595
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC-0.80%2 288
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%2 156
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION COLTD--.--%1 630
HANSSEM CO LTD--.--%1 382
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.