Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. Investors (NVFY)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. investors (“Nova Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVFY) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 21, 2018, a report by Andri Capital indicated improper sales at Nova, alleging the company had “booked sales of over $50 million in recent years to two companies that either have been dissolved or do not exist” and that “other supposedly large customers of [Nova Lifestyle] do not seem to recognize doing business with Nova LifeStyle (possibly for over $60 million since 2011).” Following this news, Nova’s stock price fell sharply on December 21, 2018.

If you purchased Nova Lifestyle securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

