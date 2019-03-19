Nova Lifestyle : Moore Kuehn Encourages Nova Lifestyle, Inc., Investors to Contact Firm for Possible Claims Against Officers and Directors

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Nova Lifestyle caused the company to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nova Lifestyle overstated its purported "strategic alliance" with Shanxi Wanginq to operate as lead designer and manufacturer for all furnishings in Shanxi Wanginq's planned $460 million senior care center in China; (2) Nova Lifestyle inflated its reported sales in 2016 and 2017 with Shanxi Wangqing and Merlino Lewis LLP; and (3) as a result, Nova Lifestyle's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders to contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to www.moorekuehn.com. ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

